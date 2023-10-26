There’s league-wide curiosity about what the Miami Dolphins’ top-ranked offense would look like without Tyreek Hill, but it seems the NFL might have to wait for it.

Hill, the NFL’s leading receiver in yards (902) and touchdown catches (seven), participated in Thursday’s practice, a day after being limited by a hip injury, which seemingly flared up sometime during, or after Miami’s 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

While his participation was likely limited, the fact that Hill practiced during Miami’s heaviest work day of the week hints that it's possible the four-time All-Pro, and seven-time Pro Bowl selection will be in the lineup for Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots.

But there's a slim chance the Dolphins could decide to rest Hill for a week considering Miami has a much-anticipated Nov. 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill's former team, up next in a nationally televised game that will be played in Germany.

If Hill isn’t able to play on Sunday the Dolphins likely would elevate Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., or Robbie Chosen into the starting role, pairing a receiver or two with Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins also have Chase Claypool, who was acquired in a trade with Chicago two weeks ago. Claypool played four offensive snaps in Miami’s 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but didn’t have a pass thrown his way. Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Claypool is growing in his understanding of Miami's offense.

Holland wearing red jersey

The Dolphins also got the first practice of the week from safety Jevon Holland on Thursday. Holland, who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, was wearing a red jersey, which indicates he can’t engage in contact drills or be hit.

Holland will need to participate in two straight practices without suffering any concussion-like symptoms to exit the NFL’s concussion protocol. If Holland does so, and is cleared to play, he’ll become the first NFL player in the 2023 season to play a week after suffering a concussion.

If Holland doesn't receive clearance to play Brandon Jones will likely serve as the safety paired with Deshon Elliott. The Dolphins also have Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell as options to replace Holland, who leads the team with 51 tackles in seven games.

Also in attendance on Thursday was fullback Alex Ingold, who has skipped the Wednesday practice for the past three weeks because of a foot injury he’s nursing, offensive guard Robert Jones, who missed Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons, and tailback Raheem Mostert, who is nursing an ankle injury.

Two starters could return

Cornerback Xavien Howard and center Connor Williams, who are both nursing groin strains, participated in their second practice of the week on Thursday. Both were held out of the Eagles game because of their groin strains, and were limited during Wednesday's practice.

A second straight practice from both starters could be a good indicator that Howard and Williams, two starters, will be cleared to play against New England.

Missing Thursday’s practice is rookie cornerback Cam Smith, who is nursing a ankle injury he suffered in practice Wednesday.