Dolphins Soundbites of Raiders Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders:

Head coach Brian Flores on the confidence level in QB Jacoby Brissett being able to step up: "This is someone who’s played a lot of football in his career. He’s started games, come in as a backup. He prepares the right way, puts himself in position to come in, play as a backup, play in a starting role and I think he’s done a nice job from that standpoint. I think he’s preparing that way, preparing the same way he prepares every week this week. I think we’ve just got to build chemistry with the O-line, with the backs, with the tight ends, with the receivers, some timing and I think if we do that – we’ll work towards that throughout the course of the week.”

CB Byron Jones on Raiders QB Derek Carr: “He’s rolling. When I watch the film, he’s making very decisive throws and he’s taking what the defense is giving him and he’s taking really good shots when he needs to. They’re really rolling right now. It’s a fun challenge for us on the backend. It’s a fun challenge for us as a team. But no, he’s definitely playing good. He’s been playing good for his entire career, so nothing new on that one.”

WR Albert Wilson on adding Will Fuller to the offense with his speed: “It doesn’t even look like he’s running. He’s picking up so much ground while he’s out there and moving along. You can’t even tell he’s trying. His speed is outstanding and it’s definitely going to be something we can use in this offense.”

C Michael Deiter on the mood of the offensive line: "Obviously it wasn’t a good showing and we needed to be a lot better and that’s the focus. What can we do each day to be better, be cleaner with communication, all that stuff, better technique and all of it? It was definitely down at first but use that to fuel you to get better so it doesn’t happen ever again.”

RB Myles Gaskin on what stands out about the Raiders defense: “Those guys just fly around to the ball. They play hard. I don’t know much about defense but when I did play defense in high school, I feel like that’s the biggest thing is just fly around to the ball, run to the ball. You hear it from our defensive coaches so I think that’s No. 1 and they always do that. That’s just kind of high alert, like these are guys want to play ball.”

G/T Liam Eichenberg on the offensive line: “I would say this offensive line has a very high care factor. We’re very committed to improving every single day. Coming off that loss to Buffalo, it kind of was one of those instances where you have to look yourself in the mirror and realize that we need to improve. This offense, like it goes how we go. For us, it was a good wake up call. Obviously we didn’t want that to happen but it just exposed what we need to work on. We’ve worked hard this whole week, so I’m looking forward to it”

G/T Jesse Davis on QB Jacoby Brissett's statement that he views himself as a starter: “Jacoby brings a lot to the team. He’s a vocal guy, he’s a good leader and he’s been a quarterback in this league for a while. I think he should view himself as a candidate and I think he does a good job.”

LB Jerome Baker on not being asked to blitz very much so far this season: “I’m honestly one of those guys that whatever they need me to do, I’m down to do it. They ask me to do so many different things, so I don’t want to say something like that. We have guys that can get after the quarterback. We’re pretty fine. I try do whatever they tell me to do and I’m down to do it.”

QB Jacoby Brissett on the leadership approach he plans on taking: “Really just being myself and the guy that has gotten me to this point. I don’t think it changes because your role changes, because I think that’s fake and I try not to do that — not try, I know I’m not going to do that. Really just go out there and by myself. I think that will suit me well. They’ll feel the authenticity of that from me. They’ll feel my confidence and then we’ll go from there.”

WR Mack Hollins on the Dolphins looking to bounce back: "Honestly, I just say we got our (freaking) ass beat. 35-0, that's embarrassing even in Madden. Nobody's gonna feel bad for us this week, nobody gonna say, 'Oh, the Dolphins are gonna come back for some revenge game because they lost by a lot. That's not how the NFL works. Everybody's grown, put your big boy pants on and go to work."

