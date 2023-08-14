The Miami Dolphins are two joint practices against the Houston Texans, two preseason games, and two weeks of practice away from the start Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That doesn’t seem like much time to solve the offense’s growing pains, tighten the screws on special teams, find a starting left guard, starting boundary cornerback and strong safety, and nail down the final 10-20 spots on the 53-man roster.

The clock is ticking, and the Dolphins don’t have a practice to waste from this point out.

Here’s a look at the stock report from practice Monday:

Top Performers

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill - The Cheetah is on the prowl. With Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios and Braylon Sanders all sidelined by injuries, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection has been doing double duty to keep the offense moving. During Monday’s practice Hill caught five passes, and none of them were for less than 15 yards. There was one reception Hill pulled in over the middle of the field where he was moving so fast Hill threw up a peace sign in the direction of Miami’s safeties before stopping to restart the play. It was Hill's way of telling Miami’s defensive backs that he would have outrun them all to the end zone if he hadn't been preserving his energy. If we were keeping stats Monday, Hill would have produced 100-plus receiving yards.

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene - Igbinoghene pulled down an interception on a Skylar Thompson pass that probably would have been a Zach Sieler sack if the action were live. This was Igbinoghene’s second interception of the past two days, and served as a reminder of how improved the 2020 first-round pick has been this camp, rebounding from three years of struggles. With rookie cornerback Cam Smith sidelined by the shoulder injury he suffered in Friday night’s 19-3 preseason loss against the Atlanta Falcons, this is Igbinoghene’s window to lock up the starting spot on the boundary opposite Xavien Howard. All he needs to do is remain consistent for the next two weeks and he should be able to hold off Eli Apple.

Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips - Phillips has had a relatively quiet camp for whatever reason — be it the toe injury he suffered on training camp’s first day, or the improvement we’ve seen from starting right tackle Austin Jackson, but the former University of Miami standout was on fire Monday. Phillips was credited with two sacks, two tackles for loss, and at least one additional pressure..

Stock down

Receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. - Wilson, who is guaranteed $5 million of his $7 million salary this season, has had a quiet camp up to this point. If there was a time for him to step up, proving that he’s deserving of a roster spot, it’s now considering three receivers are sidelined by injuries. But Wilson was sparingly used in Miami’s 11-on-11 period Monday, and the lone pass that went his direction was broken up by cornerback Xavien Howard. At this point it’s clear that Wilson was one of the worst free agent signings of Chris Grier’s tenure as general manager because the team’s sixth or seventh receiver shouldn’t be one of the 10 highest-paid players on the team.