Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Bucs Week 5 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to end their three-game losing streak when they face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 5 Dolphins-Bucs matchup:

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 10

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, Fla.

WEATHER FORECAST: Temperatures between 1 and 4 p.m. will range from 85 to 87, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent clouds and showers in the 3 p.m. hour. The chance of precipitation is 2 percent in the 1 p.m. hour, but 47 and 51 over the next two. The wind is expected to be 6 mph with gusts up to 8 mph.

TV: CBS

STREAMING: fuboTV

TV distribution: The game will be shown in most of Florida and most or parts of Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sidelines)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Bucs by 10 (over/under 47.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring) is questionable.

Bucs — TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), DL Patrick O'Connor (calf) and S Antoine Winfield (concussion) are out; RB Giovani Bernard (knee), CB Jameel Dean (knee) and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) are questionable.

Regular season series history: The Bucs lead 6-5

Last five meetings:

Nov. 11, 2019 at Miami; Bucs 30, Dolphins 20

Nov. 11, 2013 at Tampa; Bucs 22, Dolphins 19

Nov. 15, 2009 at Miami; Dolphins 25, Bucs 23

oct. 16, 2005 at Tampa; Bucs 27, Dolphins 13

Dec. 10, 2000 at Miami; Bucs 16, Dolphins 13

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 19 (1991 at Miami; Dolphins 33, Bucs 14)

Bucs' largest margin of victory: 14 (2005 at Tampa; (Bucs 27, Dolphins 13)

Highest-scoring matchup: 79 points (1985 at Miami; Dolphins 41, Bucs 38)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 29 points (2000 at Miami; Bucs 16, Dolphins 13)

Series notes: Six of the 11 games in the series were decided by three points or less ... The Dolphins are 2-4 in regular season games at Tampa Bay, but haven't won there since 1988 (17-14) ... This marks the third consecutive season the Dolphins are facing the defending Super Bowl champions, after Kansas City (lost, 33-27) and New England (lost, 43-0; won, 27-24).

Former Bucs players with the Dolphins:

None

Former Bucs coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the Bucs:

DT Ndamukong Suh (2015-17)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Bucs:

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, offensive coach Clyde Christensen, defensive line coach Kacy Rogers

Other connections

Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett, S Eric Rowe, CB Justin Coleman, DB Jason McCourty, LB Elandon Roberts and DL Adam Butler all played with Tom Brady in New England ... Dolphins RBs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed played with Bucs DT Vita Vea and OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at the University of Washington ... Dolphins LB Duke Riley and LS Blake Ferguson played with Bucs LB Devin White and RB Leonard Fournette at LSU>

BUCS SCOUTING REPORT

The Bucs returned every single starter from the team that won the Super Bowl last season, making them automatically favorites to repeat, though it shouldn't be forgotten that they were 7-5 at one point in 2020 before they got hot down the stretch. Tampa Bay is off to a start, but the Bucs barely escaped against a struggling New England team and now they're dealing with major injury issues in the secondary. What matters most is that Tom Brady continues to operate like no 44-year-old should have a right to, and as long as he keeps doing that, Tampa Bay will be in the mix.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

It's really difficult to come up with something tangible after the performance the Dolphins put forth against the previously winless Colts last Sunday, so maybe we need to look to intangibles and recent history. Remember that at this time last year the Dolphins also were 1-3 and headed for a road game against a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance that was dealing with injury issues, and the result was a 43-17 victory against the 49ers. And then there's letdown factor that could be in play for the Buccaneers after all the hype and hoopla that accompanied Brady's return to Gillette Stadium.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

Basically it's everything else because any analysis of the matchup will go in Tampa Bay's direction. Sure, the Bucs have injury issues in the secondary, but the Dolphins have been unable to adequately pass-protect or throw the ball downfield and no team has been able to run against the Bucs. And on the other side, the Dolphins look like they will have Xavien Howard and Byron Jones in the lineup after a late-week scare, but can we still expect the defense to shut down Brady and company?

FINAL DOLPHINS-BUCS PREDICTION

The Dolphins are tied as the biggest underdogs of the week with the winless Detroit Lions, who are playing at Minnesota, but if Brian Flores has shown anything during his time as head coach is that his team often will come up with a big performance when least expected. And the best example came against Brady in that 2019 finale at Gillette Stadium. It's almost enough to make us want to join SI national writer Conor Orr in predicting the upset, but we just can't push it that far. But we'll say it's going to be a lot closer than most people think. Bucs 24, Dolphins 17.