Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Titans Week 17 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to eight games and continue their playoff push when they face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 17 Dolphins-Titans matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-7) vs. TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5)

DATE: Sunday, Jan. 2

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Nissan Stadium; Nashville, Tenn.

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Nashville will be between 31 and 41 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with partly sunny and cloudy skies with a 10-15 percent chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 14-17 mph with gusts up to 24-31 mph.

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in South Florida, along most of Tennessee and parts of Mississippi and Alabama.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

STREAMING: fuboTV

SI Sportsbook betting line: Titans by 3.5 (over/under 39.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — No players with a game status designation.

Titans — DL Larrell Murchison (knee) and OLB Derick Roberson (illness) are questionable.

Regular season series history: The Dolphins lead 21-16

Last five meetings:

Sept. 9, 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 27, Titans 20

Oct. 18, 2017 at Miami; Dolphins 16, Titans 10

Oct. 9, 2016 at Miami; Titans 30, Dolphins 17

Oct. 18, 2015 at Tennessee; Dolphins 38, Titans 10

Nov. 11, 2012 at Miami; Titans 37, Dolphins 3

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 28 (2015 at Tennessee; Dolphins 38, Titans 10)

Titans' largest margin of victory: 34 (2012 at Miami; Titans 37, Dolphins 3)

Highest-scoring matchup: 65 points (1978 at Houston; Oilers 35, Dolphins 30)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 15 points (1979 at Miami; Oilers 9, Dolphins 6)

Former Titans players with the Dolphins:

None

Former Titans coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the Titans:

QB Ryan Tannehill

Former Dolphins coaches with the Titans:

Defensive line coach Terrell Williams

Other connections

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and assistant tight end coaches Mike Judge all were with New England when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel played linebacker for the Patriots from 2001-08. ... Linebacker Duke Riley played with Titans wide receiver Julio Jones with the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-19.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

TITANS SCOUTING REPORT

The Titans are headed for a third consecutive playoff appearance with Mike Vrabel as their head coach, and they're still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, trailing Kansas City by one game but with a victory against the Chiefs in the bank should they end up tied. Tennessee appeared to be faltering after losing three of four but came up with an impressive 20-17 Thursday night victory against the 49ers in Week 16. Tennessee had perhaps the most impressive stretch of any team in the NFL this season from Weeks 6-9 when the Titans defeated Buffalo and Kansas City at home before winning at Indianapolis and Los Angeles against the Rams.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

This might be repetitive, but the Dolphins will win if their defense comes up with another dominating performance and there's recent precedent to offer hope. In their past three losses — against Houston, New England and Pittsburgh — Tennessee committed five, four and four turnovers. And we all know the Dolphins defense can force turnovers, thanks mostly to its high-pressure defense. Ryan Tannehill has been sacked 45 times, more than any QB in the NFL this season other than Joe Burrow, and that also plays into what the Dolphins do well.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

There's no reason that really jumps out about Tennessee statistically, but this is a veteran team that is very good at finding ways to win. The Titans have won five games already this season by two or three points, including the game against San Francisco in Week 16. Despite not having Derrick Henry, the Titans have rushed for more than 200 yards twice in their past four games and A.J. Brown is a major threat in the passing game. The Dolphins offense also will have a challenge getting anything done against the run against a Tennessee defense that's third in the NFL in run defense.

FINAL DOLPHINS-TITANS PREDICTION

This pretty much is a playoff game for the Dolphins, who will make the playoffs with victories in their final two games, will need help if they go 1-1 and are out if they go 0-2. This is the best team Miami will face since Halloween when they lost at Buffalo, 26-11, though it's important to remember that game was tied 3-3 at halftime before Buffalo pulled away. There's absolutely reason for optimism that the Dolphins defense can continue its dominant streak, particularly against a team that's given up a lot of sacks and that turned the ball over a lot in its most recent losses. But it also should be mentioned that the Dolphins won't be facing Ian Book this week. The Dolphins offense also will be facing a tough challenge, particularly up front with star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. This should be another low-scoring and we'd expect this one to come down to the end. Titans 17, Dolphins 16.