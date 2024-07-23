Miami Dolphins to Sign Former Starter After Monday Workout
In a strategic move, the Miami Dolphins have opted to re-sign a familiar face. On Tuesday, they will bring back edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, a decision that could significantly impact their defensive lineup.
Ogbah, who underwent a workout session for the team on Monday alongside Yannick Ngakoue, is set to sign a one-year contract. This deal, reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, could potentially be worth up to $5 million, a significant investment in the team's defensive capabilities.
NFL Insider Jordan Schultz was the first to break the story of the Tuesday signing.
According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, Ogbah had a vigorous workout and will provide much-needed depth at the edge rusher position.
Ogbah played for Miami for the last four seasons. He was cut in March due to cost-cutting moves, as he was scheduled to earn $14,925,000 for the 2024 season.
During his four-year stint with Miami, Ogbah proved his worth with an impressive 18 sacks over the first two seasons. However, his performance was hampered last season, where he managed only 5.5 sacks due to a triceps tear. This signing marks his return to the team, and the Dolphins are hopeful for a resurgence in his form.
The Dolphins brought back someone that they know and feel comfortable with. Ogbah should fit nicely with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's 3-4 defense. He will see action immediately and eventually provide much-needed depth to the position.
The signing of Ogbah was necessitated by Shaquil Barrett's surprise retirement on Saturday afternoon. That, coupled with injuries to veterans Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Cameron Goode, made it essential that the Dolphins bring in an experienced player to take over one of the edge positions.
The Dolphins will also work with rookies Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara in the rotation at the edge rusher position.