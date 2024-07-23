All Dolphins

Miami Dolphins to Sign Former Starter After Monday Workout

The Miami Dolphins' signing adds much-needed depth at the edge rusher position, allowing them to slowly bring rookies Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara along.

Scott Salomon

Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) celebrates after recording a sack against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) celebrates after recording a sack against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In a strategic move, the Miami Dolphins have opted to re-sign a familiar face. On Tuesday, they will bring back edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, a decision that could significantly impact their defensive lineup.

Ogbah, who underwent a workout session for the team on Monday alongside Yannick Ngakoue, is set to sign a one-year contract. This deal, reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, could potentially be worth up to $5 million, a significant investment in the team's defensive capabilities.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz was the first to break the story of the Tuesday signing.

According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, Ogbah had a vigorous workout and will provide much-needed depth at the edge rusher position.

Ogbah played for Miami for the last four seasons. He was cut in March due to cost-cutting moves, as he was scheduled to earn $14,925,000 for the 2024 season.

During his four-year stint with Miami, Ogbah proved his worth with an impressive 18 sacks over the first two seasons. However, his performance was hampered last season, where he managed only 5.5 sacks due to a triceps tear. This signing marks his return to the team, and the Dolphins are hopeful for a resurgence in his form.

The Dolphins brought back someone that they know and feel comfortable with. Ogbah should fit nicely with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's 3-4 defense. He will see action immediately and eventually provide much-needed depth to the position.

The signing of Ogbah was necessitated by Shaquil Barrett's surprise retirement on Saturday afternoon. That, coupled with injuries to veterans Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Cameron Goode, made it essential that the Dolphins bring in an experienced player to take over one of the edge positions.

The Dolphins will also work with rookies Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara in the rotation at the edge rusher position.

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/News