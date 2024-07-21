Miami Dolphins Bringing In Edge Rusher Emmanuel Ogbah For Monday Workout
The Miami Dolphins will say hello to a familiar face on Monday when edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah comes to the Baptist Health Training Complex for a workout.
If the workout goes well, he will meet with the front office and his representatives to see if they cacn reach an agreement.
Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network first reported this story.
The Miami Dolphins are looking for a veteran edge rusher to replaceShaquil Barrett, who announced his retirement on Saturday afternoon.
Ogbah will be an excellent stop-gap option for the Dolphins, who placed Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Cameron Goode on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list last week.
Ogbah might not be the perfect fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker in new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's defense, but he could be serviceable.
Ogbah was released earlier in the offseason, primarily to cut costs. Whether the Dolphins and Ogbah can reach an agreement is still to be determined.
Ogbah, from Oklahoma State, signed a four-year $65 million contract with Miami. Ogbah stands to make $14,925,000 this season, which is fully guaranteed. For that reason, the Dolphins elected to part ways with Ogbah. He was released early in March and remains unsigned.
Ogbah was productive last season, as he had 5.5 sacks in only 25 percent of the defensive snaps. He also had an interception.
The timing could not be better for Ogbah and the Dolphins to resolve their differences and reach an agreement.
This agreement is contingent on Ogbah being in football shape, which will become readily apparent as the veterans' training camp opens on Tuesday. Being in shape and being in football shape are two different things.
Ogbah was a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, later traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. He then came to Miami as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.