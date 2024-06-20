Number 77 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 77.
The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99, Jared Odrick at 98, Phillip Merling at 97, Paul Soliai at 96, Tim Bowens at 95, Randy Starks at 94, Trace Armstrong at 93, John Denney at 92, Cameron Wake at 91, Marco Coleman at 90, Nat Moore at 89, Keith Jackson at 88, Andre Tillman at 87, Oronde Gadsden at 86, Nick Buoniconti at 85, Bill Stanfill at 84, Mark Clayton at 83, Brian Hartline at 82, O.J. McDuffie at 81, Irving Fryar at 80, Jon Giesler at 79, and Richmond Webb at 78.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 77 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:
DT Rich Zecher (1966-67), T Doug Crusan (1968-74), DE-LB A.J. Duhe (1977-84), DE Stanley Scott (1987), T Louis Cheek (1988-89), DE Karl Wilson (1990), G Jeff Buckey (1996-98), T Damion McIntosh (2004-06), T Jake Long (2008-12), T Tyson Clabo (2013), G Billy Turner (2014-16), G-T Jesse Davis (2017-21), DT John Jenkins (2022), G Isaiah Wynn (2023)
The debate on the best 77 on the Dolphins
Where number 78 was a one-man show with Richmond Webb, the number 77 gives a great debate between A.J. Duhe and Jake Long. Duhe will always have a special place with Dolphins fans for his memorable three-interception game in the 1982 AFC Championship Game and he also had some solid pass-rushing seasons before sacks became an official stat in 1982. Duhe earned one Pro Bowl invitation, though it ironically came in one of his worst statistical seasons (1984). Long, on the other hand, made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons with the Dolphins and also was an All-Pro in 2010. Long looked like he was headed for a Hall of Fame career before injuries derailed him and made him retire after the 2016 season. Because he was taken with the first overall pick, there's been some unjust criticism of Long, particularly because 2008 third overall pick Matt Ryan went on to have a long career as a franchise quarterback, but the reality is that Long was a great player before the injuries took their toll. In fact, it's pretty clear he was a better player than Duhe, though Duhe probably has to get the nod here because of his playoff heroics in 1982. When it comes to the third player with number 77, it's tough to go against Doug Crusan, who started 61 games, including 37 from 1970-72 when the Dolphins made their first three playoff appearances. Jesse Davis played every position on the offensive line except for center during his time with the Dolphins.
The top three Dolphins players with number 77
1. DE-LB A.J. Duhe
2. T Jake Long
3. T Doug Crusan
Dolphins 77's among the NFL's all-time best
While Duhe's playoff performance against the Jets can match up with just about any in NFL history, the reality is that neither Duhe nor Long probably would get a top 20 spot here. Among the Hall of Famers to wear 77 were Karl Mecklenburg and Willie Roaf.