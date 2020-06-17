Number 88 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 88.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 88 for at least one regular season game:

DE LaVerne Torczon (1966), TE Jim Mandich (1970-77), WR Elmer Bailey (1980-81), WR Vince Heflin (1982-85), TE Joel Williams (1987), TE Brian Kinchen (1988-90), TE Arthur Cox (1991), TE Keith Jackson (1992-94), TE Joe Planansky (1995), WR Charles Jordan (1996-98), WR Nate Jacquet (1999), WR Jeff Ogden (2000-01), WR Cris Carter (2002), WR Derrius Thompson (2003-04), WR Cliff Russell (2005-06), TE David Martin (2007-08), TE Jeron Mastrud (2010-12), TE Brandon Williams (2015), WR Leonte Carroo (2016-18), TE Mike Gesicki (2019)

The debate:

The Dolphins have had a lot more players at this position than any position so far, but few really stood out. Though he didn't put up big numbers, Jim Mandich missed only three games in eight seasons with the Dolphins and he did have the game-winning touchdown catch in the Dolphins' closest game of their perfect season. What he meant to the franchise as a radio voice after his career is immeasurable, though can't be counted in this debate. Keith Jackson joined the Dolphins early in the 1992 season after being declared a free agent by a judge and made an impact for all three years he was in Miami, earning Pro Bowl honors that first year. The idea of bringing in Cris Carter in 2002 at the end of his career was a good one in theory, but it just didn't pan out. Mike Gesicki switched to 88 last year after wearing 86 as a rookie and really came on at the end of his second season.

Worth noting:

LaVerne Torczon started 13 games in the Dolphins' inaugural season after spending five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. ... Vince Heflin played 41 games as a kick returner for the Dolphins but never scored a touchdown. ... Jeff Ogden did score a big touchdown on a punt return in 2000 to help the Dolphins defeat Green Bay six days after they blew that 30-7 fourth-quarter lead in the "Monday Night Miracle." ... Derrius Thompson didn't produce as hoped, though he did have that memorable game-winning touchdown in 2004 when the 2-11 Dolphins upset the 11-2 Patriots in a Monday night game.

The top three:

1. Keith Jackson

2. Jim Mandich

3. David Martin