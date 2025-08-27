Players Dolphins Cut Who Could Return on Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins made their initial roster cut from 90 players to just 53 on Tuesday, but it’s not the end of the line for the players who were waived.
Several of them could end up on the team’s practice squad, which can include 16 players and one international pathway player. Offensive lineman Bayron Matos, who is eligible to be the team’s IPP player, was waived with an injury settlement.
As for the rest of the practice squad, we’ve decided to highlight 10 players we think the Dolphins will try to bring back. Again, this list is reserved for players Miami cut or waived on Tuesday, not for players cut by other teams.
It should be noted that the Dolphins can’t officially add to the practice squad until noon on Wednesday.
Players Miami Should Return to Practice Squad
Grayson Murphy, Edge
Murphy had some momentum to make the final roster, but there were just too many bodies in the edge room after Matthew Judon’s signing. Plus, Murphy’s special teams prowess pales in comparison to someone like Cameron Goode.
Still, Murphy has a lot of speed and bend off the edge and could be a game-day elevation in a scenario where Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb are injured. There’s no denying his natural talent, but Murphy isn’t well-rounded enough to occupy a depth spot.
Mohamed Kamara, Edge
Kamara was a fifth-round selection in the draft last year but couldn’t quite stick on the roster in a deep edge room this offseason. It should be noted that Kamara dealt with an injury that kept him out for a good chunk of the preseason.
That said, there’s no reason for Miami to give up on a player it drafted just one year ago. Kamara has some pass-rush skills worth developing, even if he’s not a top-line option.
Matt Dickerson, Defensive Line
The Dolphins talked up Dickerson a lot during training camp, and he was ahead of some of the defensive tackles who made the team earlier this summer.
Dickerson is a good practice squad candidate because he provides some versatility. He can play three-tech but is much better as a big end, lining up over tackles. Keeping a player around with his ability seems like a good idea.
Channing Tindall, Linebacker
Tindall hasn’t come close to living up to his draft billing as a former third-round pick, but he does bring some value. He’s explosive coming downhill and has played on special teams throughout his career.
The Dolphins will carry four linebackers — Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr. and K.J. Britt — and Tindall makes sense to be the first one called up in case of an injury.
Patrick McMorris, Safety
McMorris, a 2024 sixth-round pick, got pushed out of a safety room with a lot of depth options. However, he’s got the profile of a quality special teams player, and the Dolphins have some uncertainty in that room.
Ashtyn Davis was spotted at practice on Tuesday for the first time since his injury, but he didn’t participate in the drills open to the media. Dante Trader Jr. wasn’t spotted at practice and was on a pitch count throughout the preseason.
It’s really just a long way of saying the Dolphins could use some safety depth.
John Saunders Jr., Safety
Speaking of safety depth, John Saunders Jr. is another name the Dolphins should consider adding to the practice squad. He could add to special teams, but he’s got legitimate range and ball skills that are worth developing.
In addition to the injury concerns we listed above, Ifeatu Melifonwu is an oft-injured player, so keeping multiple safeties on the practice squad isn’t the worst idea.
Theo Wease Jr., Wide Receiver
Wease Jr. was one of the more impressive UDFAs during camp this year. It was clear he had a connection with QB Quinn Ewers and that he had some skills worth developing.
The Dolphins lack big receiving options outside of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, making Wease one of the few players who could fill that role in case of an injury. The Missouri product is big and physical at the catch point — a skill set Miami has lacked in recent seasons.
Hayden Rucci, Tight End
Rucci spent last season on the practice squad, and it would make plenty of sense for him to do that again this season.
The tight end had some really nice blocking reps during preseason action and might’ve actually been the best blocking tight end on the team. He’s not much of a pass catcher, but his blocking is worth keeping around.
Addison West, Interior Offensive Line
The Dolphins should try to keep at least one offensive lineman on the practice squad this year. While this player might end up coming from another team’s cut list, we feel Addison is a good in-house candidate.
The 2025 UDFA from Western Michigan had some pass protection reps during the preseason and can provide some depth on the interior.
Braeden Daniels, Offensive Line
Daniels is another good in-house candidate to land on the practice squad from the offensive line group. He had some nice flashes in the preseason, showing good power in the running game and quickness in pass protection.
Offensive line depth is always at a premium, especially for the Dolphins, and Daniels did enough to warrant consideration for this spot.
Honorable Mentions: Edge Derrick McLendon, CB Ethan Robinson, DL Ben Stille
