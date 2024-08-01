More "Comfortable" Conner Battling For Roster Spot
Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner is fighting to make the 53-man roster. Conner, an undrafted free agent out of Idaho State in 2022, was injured in training camp last season and spent most of the season bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster.
Conner is off to a strong start in 2024. The third-year tight end said being more comfortable in his position has made a difference.
"Understanding what is happening inside the box and the shell and stuff like that. Understanding how different runs play off each other, outside zone-inside zone gap schemes, where we are blocking to," Conner told reporters after practice Tuesday.
"I know where the [offensive] line is going now which helps me with my blocks. Last year, I started to get a hold of that but this year I'm more comfortable in that system. And obviously we have a very veteran group so having those guys who get it really easily explaining it to us makes it easier as well."
Conner said that he has been "attacking" to become a better blocker by watching more films and studying his teammates, like Durham Smythe.
Before practice Thursday, tight ends coach Jon Embree said Conner had, "done well."
"He had a good spring, and he's carried it over," Embree said. "He's really done things that you guys are seeing it, that he's done for us in the past. It's just that he's been hurt and has never really had a chance to show it. So I'm excited for him, just for some of the other guys in that group, to get out and play and practice against other teams and get a chance to play in preseason."
Conner has appeared in 16 games throughout two seasons and targeted three times.
Swimming Against the Current
For Conner, battling for a 53-man roster spot will be tough. The Dolphins signed free agents Jonnu Smith and Jody Fortson, Jr. this offseason. Smythe and Julian Hill have established themselves. Wisconsin product and rookie Hayden Rucci will also be competing.
Smith might be the starter. Thanks to a large catch radius, Fortson could find a role as a red-zone specialist. Hill impressed the Dolphins last season and added weight to his frame for Year Two. Smythe will likely get the most snaps out of them as an in-line or slot-blocking tight end.
The Dolphins signed Conner in January to a two-year deal worth $2.1 million, per overthecap.com. Conner will become a restricted free agent in the 2026 offseason.