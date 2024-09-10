Poyer's Plans for his Former Team
Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer hasn’t had to wait long to face his old team.
Now a veteran leader in Miami's revamped defense, Poyer will look to bring his wealth of knowledge to help slow down his former Buffalo Bills squad on Thursday Night Football.
The Dolphins, who have started hot in recent seasons only to falter in the playoffs, are hoping that Poyer's experience will help guide them to success and lead them to their third consecutive 2-0 start under head coach Mike McDaniel.
"One of the reasons I came here is because I’ve seen this team grow over the past seven years. I wanted to be part of that stepping stone of winning the AFC East and making a playoff run," Poyer said ahead of the prime-time showdown. "Thursday night is just part of that."
Why Poyer Understands the Assignment
Poyer's primary task this week?
Help keep Bills quarterback Josh Allen in check.
Allen has been dominant against the Dolphins throughout his career, with an 11-2 record in 13 starts against Miami, including the postseason.
In those matchups, Allen has thrown for over 3,300 yards, 33 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. Slowing him down will be a key challenge, but Poyer feels his insight could give Miami an edge.
"Obviously, I’ve practiced against Josh for years," Poyer said. "He’s a great player. I’ve seen him do some crazy things over the years, so I’m excited for my first opportunity to play against him. It’ll be a fun night on Thursday.
"I’m very familiar with a lot of guys over there," he added. "We’ll continue to talk throughout the week, and I’m sure there are things we can use. But I’ll keep those within the team."
From “Folding” to Staying Strong
Poyer, 33, started his Dolphins career by playing all 53 defensive snaps in their 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording six tackles, the second-most on the team. He’s already forming a strong partnership with safety Jevon Holland, which could prove to be vital against Buffalo's high-powered offense.
Poyer spent seven seasons in Buffalo, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2021 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2022. He left a lasting impression on the Bills’ fan base and his former teammates. But now, with the Dolphins, he’s focused on helping Miami get over the hump in the AFC East.
Poyer’s transition to Miami has also come with some bold statements.
In July, he remarked that he had observed the Dolphins "fold" in past seasons when faced with adversity. However, after the Dolphins rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, Poyer believes the team is moving in the right direction.
"I think you saw a little bit of that yesterday," Poyer said. "There were probably a lot of people who counted us out, but we just stuck with it. I’ve been saying this for years: Every game, you just keep playing, and it will always come down to the last series."
Why Poyer Feels He’s More Than Just a Bills Scouting Report
While many have speculated that Poyer’s arrival in Miami is mostly aimed at beating his old team, the safety sees it a bit differently.
“I don’t think that was one of the only reasons why I came here. One of the reasons I came here was because I’ve seen this team over the last seven years grow and become who they are,” Poyer said. “I wanted to be a help in becoming a part of that stepping stone of winning the AFC East and going on a run in the playoffs.”
As for any inside intel that Poyer might share with his new team, he remains tight-lipped.
"There are tendencies in every player, but I’ll keep those within the team," Poyer said.
For Miami, Thursday night represents not just a divisional matchup, but a chance to prove they can hang with the top teams in the AFC. And for Poyer, it’s a chance to show that he still has plenty left in the tank — even if it means going through his old friends to get the win.