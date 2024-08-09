Punter Still Campaigning For A Workout With Miami
You have to respect someone who wants a job so intensely that they will do almost anything to get one. For example, a former college punter has been sleeping in his car some nights to attend one of the Miami Dolphins' practices, hoping to get noticed.
Meet Kyle Ulbrich, the latest social media darling of the NFL. He is the guy who hangs around the Miami Dolphins training facility every single day, merely hoping to catch the attention of special teams coach Danny Crossman. Or, he may meet Blake Ferguson, who will ask him to come in and then ask Ulbrich if he wants to punt while he snaps.
Despite his efforts, Ulbrich has yet to make any significant connections. The undrafted free agent has spent three months enduring the heat for up to 12 hours daily, with no relationships formed with players or coaches. The only recognition he receives is from sympathetic fans.
Ulbrich's passion for punting is evident in his relentless pursuit of a tryout with the Dolphins. He has been lobbying for this opportunity since before the minicamp in June, investing a significant amount of money in hotels and Airbnb rentals.
Despite his seemingly idealistic campaign, Ulbrich is also a realist. He knows his chances of hooking up with the Dolphins in this manner are slim. The punter is hoping someone sees him, a coach or a player, and makes an introduction or gives him an opportunity. Ulbrich ultimately wants a job in the NFL, but he will settle right now for a shot at simply working out for the Dolphins. He wants to show them he is as good as or better than what they have.
"To them, I am just another guy on the street," Ulbrich said in a telephone interview with Miami Dolphins On SI. "They would rather have a guy that's been in the system. One who gets recycled year after year and just skates by with the safe pick. I just don't get it."
If it hasn't happened by now, it probably won't happen any time soon.
"I think I have better odds of landing on Mars," Ulbrich said. "I was told that you had to get into the carousel of punters that go on tryouts and hope for the best. I just need a shot. I need to get my foot in the door."
He thought he had that foot in the door right before the draft. The San Diego Chargers asked where he would be on draft day. He thought that was his ticket. Unfortunately, they never called.
Ulbrich has targeted Dolphins punter Jake Bailey as a candidate to be replaced. He believes Bailey is capable of striking the ball well, but he does not place the ball in any specific direction. Ulbrich said the punt against Buffalo in the last Monday Night Football game of the year, which Deonte Hardy returned for a touchdown, was just Bailey kicking the ball long and down the middle. The ball, according to Ulbrich, had no sense of direction.
"I am a directional punter, which you have to be in the National Football League," Ulbrich said. "With only two gunners allowed to go downfield, you have to use the sidelines as a third gunner."
Ulbrich and his fiancée will be at the Atlanta game Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Unfortunately, he will be watching instead of punting. He said he would watch Bailey in warmups and bring some signs, but he doesn't expect to get noticed.
Special teams coach Danny Crossman said he never noticed him at the facility. That was the extent of his acknowledging Ulbrich.
Ulbrich is staying at his Cooper City hotel until August 15th. He will go to practice until then; after that, he is unsure and still deciding. Ulbrich might go home to Key West to his fiancée, regroup, and see what he will do next.
"I am not giving up," Ulbrich said. "I belong in the NFL. I just need a chance."