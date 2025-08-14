Quick Return for Chop
DETROIT — Chop Robinson wasn't joking when he said his injury wasn't serious.
Head coach Mike McDaniel described what happened to the 2024 first-round pick during the joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, but more importantly indicated that Robinson would be back at practice Thursday.
"Any time a player is down, the best-case scenario could possibly be they could participate in practice without risk of further injury," McDaniel said. "It was a rib hit that we we had to make sure we were responsible and didn't have any fractures or anything like that. He's definitely sore, but he'll be practicing today."
Robinson left the joint practice against the Detroit Lions on Wednesday on a cart after being injured early in the session, but he made a post on Instagram afterward suggesting the issue wasn't significant.
"I'm good yall, nothing serious," Robinson posted on Instagram.
Robinson was injured during an 11-on-11 session and left the field after defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who didn't practice because of an injury, came over to check on him.
The situation apparently will turn out similar to what happened with Phillips a little more than a week ago when he left practice early because of an apparent knee injury and went inside the Baptist Health Training Complex before tweeting afterward he was fine.
As it turned out with Phillips, he sustained a contusion below his left knee after he was leg-whipped.
With Robinson, the exact nature of his issue isn't known, though it was not a head injury, per a league source.
ROBINSON READY FOR BIG ROLE
We don't need to remind Dolphins fans how significant an issue it would be if Robinson were forced to miss any length of time during the regular season.
Because of their lack of proven players at cornerback in the aftermath of Kendall Fuller being released, Jalen Ramsey getting traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kader Kohou landing on injured reserve, the Dolphins are counting on their pass rush to lead the defense.
And Robinson, who was massively impressive in the second half of his rookie season, figures to play a big role if the pass rush is going to help the Dolphins win games.
Phillips even went so far as to predict a Defensive Player of the Year award in Robinson's future.
Chubb and Phillips both will enter the 2025 season having come off serious injuries — Chubb sustained a torn ACL in December 2023 and didn't play at all last season, while Phillips sustained a torn Achilles tendon in 2023 and a torn ACL in 2024 — and Robinson looks like maybe the biggest sure thing among the pass rushers.