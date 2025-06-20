Ranking the AFC East Running Back Situations
Taking stock of every roster in the AFC East to see where each team stands at the end of the offseason program.
There weren't a ton of changes made around the AFC East when it comes to the running backs, with the Miami Dolphins maybe the most active team with the additions of Alexander Mattison and Ollie Gordon II to replace Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
Let's examine each team's situation before we proceed with our AFC East ranking of the running back position.
BUFFALO BILLS
On the roster: James Cook, Ty Johnson, Frank Gore Jr., Darrynton Evans, Ray Davis, FB Reggie Gilliam
Offseason moves: Signed Darrynton Evans as a free agent ... signed Ty Johnson to a contract extension ... signed Frank Gore to a futures contract
Projected opening-day starter: James Cook
2024 stats: Cook — 1009 rushing yards, 4.9 average, 16 TDs, 32 catches, 2 rec. TDs; Davis — 442 rushing yards, 3.9 avg., 3 TDs, 17 catches, 3 rec. TDs; Johnson — 213 rushing yards, 5.2 average, 1 TD, 18 catches, 3 rec. TDs
Outlook: The Bills have a really nice balance with Cook, Davis and Johnson, though that's assuming they address the potential problem of Cook wanting a new contract. This group really stepped up last season to help out Allen and again could play a key role — assuming, as we should, things are worked out between Cook and the team.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
On the roster: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Alexander Mattison, Ollie Gordon II, Nate Noel, FB Alec Ingold
Offseason moves: Released Raheem Mostert ... signed Alexander Mattison as a free agent ... selected Ollie Gordon II in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft ... signed Nate Noel as an undrafted rookie free agent
Projected opening-day starter: De'Von Achane
2024 stats: Achane — 907 rushing yards, 4.5 average, 6 TDs, 78 catches, 6 rec. TD; Mostert — 278 rushing yards, 3.3 avg., 2 TDs, 19 catches; Wright — 249 rushing yards, 3.7 average, 3 catches
Outlook: Mattison and Gordon were brought in to replace Mostert and veteran Jeff Wilson Jr., who wasn't re-signed as a free agent, and the hope is they can provide a physical dimension that's been lacking at the position. But the real key to this group will be Achane continuing his development after he became the focal point of the offense last season and Wright, who showed flashes but really struggled down the stretch.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
On the roster: Rhamondre Stevenson, Trayveon Williams, Lan Larison, Terrell Jennings, Antonio Gibson, TreVeyon Henderson, FB Brock Lampe
Offseason moves: Signed Trayveon Williams as an undrafted rookie ... signed Lan Larison as an undrafted rookie ... signed Brock Lampe as an undrafted rookie ... selected TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft
Projected opening-day starter: Rhamondre Stevenson
2024 stats: Stevenson — 801 rushing yards, 3.9 average, 7 TDs, 33 catches, 1 rec. TD; Gibson — 538 rushing yards, 4.5 avg., 1 TD, 23 catches
Outlook: The Patriots running game wasn't particularly impressive last season, but it wasn't helped by a shaky offensive line. Stevenson and Gibson formed a respectable tandem, and the group should only be better with the addition of Henderson, who was the fourth running back drafted this year.
NEW YORK JETS
On the roster: Breece Hall, Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu, Zach Evans, Donovan Edwards, Braelon Allen, FB Andrew Beck
Offseason moves: Signed Evans to a futures contract ... re-signed Kene Nwangwu ... signed Edwards as an undrafted rookie free agent
Projected opening-day starter: Breece Hall
2024 stats: Hall — 876 rushing yards, 4.2 average, 5 TDs, 57 catches, 3 rec. TDs; Allen — 334 rushing yards, 3.6 avg., 2 TDs, 19 catches, 1 rec. TD; Davis — 174 rushing yards, 5.8 avg., 1 TDs, 9 catches, 1 rec. TD
Outlook: The Jets maintained the status quo at running back with the hope that Hall can become maybe more consistent after two up-and-down seasons not helped by mediocre QB play in 2023 and a shaky offensive line in both 2023 and 2024. Allen is a bruising back who showed really good potential as a rookie last year.
RANKING THE AFC EAST RB SITUATIONS
There are a handful of running backs every year who become major difference-makers, whether it be Christian McCaffrey two years ago, Saquon Barkley last year or Derrick Henry almost every year, but none of those players have resided in the AFC East.
That doesn't mean there isn't talent at the position in the division, it's just that each team's focal point on offense generally is somewhere else.
Each team has a clear top running back at the moment, though that could change in New England if rookie TreVeyon Henderson becomes the kind of impact back the team is hoping. But the reality is that little separates each right now.
Based on last season, the Bills and Dolphins would seem to have the best situations at running back, though that's swayed a bit by the overall talent on offense.
Again, this is a really tough call.
The call: 1. Buffalo; 2. Miami; 3. New England; 4. N.Y. Jets