Report: Dolphins in Trade Discussions with Another Pro Bowl Player
Jonnu Smith was the Miami Dolphins' lone Pro Bowl representative last season, but now he could be on his way out.
The Dolphins have had trade discussions involving the veteran tight end with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Smith set franchise records for tight ends last season in both receptions and receiving yards and is heading into the second year of the two-year contract he signed with the Dolphins last offseason, and the problem is that he wants to rework his deal.
Smith is due to make $4 million in 2025, according to Over The Cap, on a deal that featured a $2.8 million signing bonus and three void years.
If the Dolphins were to consummate a trade with Pittsburgh, this would be about not wanting to give Smith big money because there's no way losing him would make the offense (or the team) better. And it's probably not a good look for the Dolphins to be playing hardball with Smith, a local product from Florida International University, after being so generous in handing out new contracts last year.
Smith, per Schefter, would prefer staying in Miami but does want a new contract, which he suggested when selected players met with the media the day after the season finale against the Jets.
From a Pittsburgh angle, it should be noted that the Steelers gave starting tight end Pat Freiermuth a four-year extension last year that included $48 million in new money.
SMITH'S STRONG FIRST SEASON WITH THE DOLPHINS
Smith's production as a receiver last season was critical, given the statistical drop of both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Tight ends coach Jon Embree said last week the Dolphins could get more from Smith, both from a blocking standpoint and because he left yards on the field.
Smith finished with 88 catches for 884 yards last season, easily topping his previous career highs of 50 receptions and 582 yards, both accomplished with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. After a slow start last year, Smith's production took off starting with the game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.
He had two 100-yard games — against the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers — and was the key player in overtime in the 32-26 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in December with all three of his catches for 44 yards, including the game-winning touchdown.
Moving Smith would leave the Dolphins without a proven pass-catching tight end, though we should remind everyone that the Raiders were looking to move former second-round pick Michael Mayer earlier in the offseason. Perhaps the Dolphins could ask for him if the Raiders wanted to trade for the disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the two teams could work out the financial details.
The Dolphins tight end group includes Julian Hill, free agent acquisition Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci, and rookie free agent Jalin Conyers.