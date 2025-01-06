All Dolphins

Ross Makes Announcement About Grier And McDaniel Status

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement following his team's playoff elimination

Scott Salomon

Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.
/ Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
There will be no Black Monday for the Miami Dolphins.

The team released a statement from team owner Stephen Ross on Sunday night that the power structure of Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will be back next season.

"I want to thank the players and coaches for their hard work throughout the 2024 season, as well as the fans for their support," Ross said in the prepared statement. "As the owner of the team, I am ultimately accountable for our successes and failures. We fell short of our expectations this season, and I understand and share in the frustration in our performance on the field."

Ross then went on to praise Grier and McDaniel for their respective roles and said they will both be back next season.

"As we not look towards 2025, our football operation will continue to be led by Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel with my full support. Their positive working relationship is an asset to the Dolphins, and I believe in the value of stability.

"However, continuity in leadership is not to be confused with an acceptance that status quo is good enough. We will take a hard look at where we have fallen short and make the necessay changes to deliver our ultimate goal of building and sustaining a winning team that competes for championships."

The statement came after the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention, which happened when the Denver Broncos completed their shutout of the Kansas City Chiefs, which preceded the Dolphins losing their season finale against the New York Jets to wrap up their first losing season under McDaniel.

McDaniel just finished his third season as Dolphins head coach and he now has a 28-25 record, including an 0-2 mark in the playoffs.

Grier has been general manager since 2016.

McDaniel said after the game he was excited about coming back and working with Grier and would comment further during the week.

“Yeah, my full expectations are our relationship will continue to be strong and working relationship for sure, and you’ll be able to ask more questions as the week," McDaniel said. "I’m not sure if it’s tomorrow or the next day, whatever day the end of the season press conference is.”

