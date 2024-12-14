All Dolphins

Skylar Thompson Highlights Saturday Moves

The Miami Dolphins activated WR Grant DuBose off injured reserve

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) throws the ball during the second quarter against Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
The most noteworthy roster move the Miami Dolphins involved quarterback Skylar Thompson, but the significant involved WR Grant DuBose and the one move they didn't make.

Not that it should be considered a surprise, but the Dolphins decided against activating linebacker Bradley Chubb off PUP following his second week of practice. We can't forget that Chubb just returned to practice last week and hasn't played in a game since last New Year's Eve.

Along with Chubb, the Dolphins also downgraded to OUT long-snapper Blake Ferguson and OLB Cameron Goode, meaning they'll stay on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list and PUP, respectively, for at least another week. Ferguson has exhausted his three weeks of practice, meaning the Dolphins will have to activate him by the middle of next week or waive him or keep him on NFI for the rest of the season.

DuBose was activated off IR after returning to practice this week and was removed from the injury report, meaning he'll be in the lineup against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Look for DuBose to get a lot of snaps on special teams.

The Dolphins also signed defensive tackle Matt Dickerson off the practice squad, giving them six interior defensive linemen on the 53. He joins Zach Sieler, Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand, Benito Jones and Neil Farrell.

Additionally, the Dolphins elevated long snapper Zach Triner and tackle Ryan Hayes from the practice squad for the game against the Texans.

This will be Triner's third elevation, meaning he won't be able to play again for the Dolphins in the regular season unless he's signed to the active roster.

DOLPHINS HAVE TOUCHY TACKLE SITUATION

Hayes' elevation comes with the Dolphins having listed Terron Armstead as doubtful with his knee issue and Kendall Lamm as questionable because of a back injury.

Rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul is expected to start at left tackle, while former Cincinnati Bengals second-round choice Jackson Carman likely would get the nod at right tackle if Lamm can't play.

The other option at tackle would be Isaiah Wynn, though most of his recent experience has been at guard.

As for Thompson, it's entirely possible the Dolphins will re-sign him to the practice squad once he clears waivers.

Regardless, this completes his fall from grace from the time he beat out Mike White in training camp for the backup quarterback job behind Tua Tagovailoa. Thompson struggled in his one start against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 and his only other appearance ended in disaster with the botched handoff with rookie Jaylen Wright that gifted the New England Patriots a touchdown.

Once Tyler Huntley overtook him as the backup after Huntley returned from injured reserve, it was a matter of time before Thompson was off the 53-man roster.

