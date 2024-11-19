Steelers Add Another Former Dolphins Defensive Player
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has been the driving force behind the team's 8-2 start, and it's a group with a heavy Miami Dolphins influence.
And now there's another former Miami Dolphins player on the way.
Defensive back Eric Rowe, who played for the Dolphins from 2019-22, is rejoining the Steelers practice squad in a repeat of what happened last season.
Rowe signed with the Steelers practice squad almost exactly one year ago — November 20, 2023, to be precise — and ended up playing three games with one start for Pittsburgh and also started the playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills.
The Rowe signing comes one day after linebacker David Long Jr. joined the Detroit Lions after being waived by the Dolphins last week.
THE DOLPHINS FACTOR ON STEELERS DEFENSE
The Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL in yards allowed per game, but second (behind the Los Angels Chargers) in points allowed.
Three of the starters on that unit are former Dolphins players: safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami's first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft who was traded to Pittsburgh the following year; linebacker Elandon Roberts; and safety DeShon Elliott, who made headlines last week when he said some of his former teammates were "soft" and said the Miami culture would prevent the Dolphins from ever winnining big.
Elliott and Fitzpatrick are second and third on the team in tackles, behind only linebacker Patrick Queen.