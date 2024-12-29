Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Ross, Wynn, Hill, and More
Third and final part of the pre-Cleveland game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From mrdodger1966:
My question as a Fins fan heading into Sunday's contest: "Why bother??"
Very simple answer here. If you ask the question, then I have to ask in return: Why do you call yourself a Dolphins fan? I get the frustration, but there’s always something in every game when you’re a fan.
From Ben Reiss:
If you were GM, what would be your plan to significantly improve team for 2025 season? (assuming it is possible with cap situation)
Hey Ben, my list would begin with securing a quality veteran backup QB, reinforcing the interior of the offensive line, adding a playmaking safety and go from there. But those would be the first three areas I’d want to address.
From Fins Broke My Heart:
Since it's fairly obvious we are running it back with Grier and McDaniel next year, do you think Grier learned anything about how the guard play dragged this team down this season after his "you're more worried than we are" comments in the offseason?
I think what Grier learned, maybe, was to be careful about being glib with the media. In the big picture, I think everything is done collaboratively since I don’t think it’s just on Grier that the Dolphins didn’t improve the guard spot more.
From Robert Hanson:
In the Niners game, the Dolphins rotated Wynn & Eichenberg in & out at R.G. Would the Dolphins be better served doing this with Armstead & Patrick Paul at LT? It would keep Armstead fresh & give Paul reps to better prepare him to start in 2025.
Hey Robert, I get the logic there, but Armstead is one of the best left tackles in the NFL when he’s in the lineup, so I don’t think you’d ever see that. The other issue is asking a veteran to platoon at a stage of his career where he’s contemplated retirement in the offseason. So I like the thought but can see why it’s never been done.
From James Vernon:
There’s a lot of talk about QB backup for this season but not a lot of talk about who that would have been? Is it realistic to have cut Thompson and White and signed, for example, Darnold? The fan base would have revolted, also too good a QB like Garoppolo and you have a fight?
Hey James, there were several better options than bringing back Thompson and White, and some of them were Garoppolo, Joe Flacco, Marcus Mariota, just to name three. Yeah, Sam Darnold also would have been a better option, though I'm thinking maybe he still would have preferred Minnesota anyway because of the opportunity to beat out a rookie first-round pick.
From J Reynolds:
Since training camp some of these veteran players were talking about toughness and being the bully, where are the Fins on the toughness scale? Seems the narrative is still there at least nationally.
Hey J, yeah, the narrative is still there because it’s legit and not a narrative. The offense is built on speed and timing, and just flat out doesn’t much of a physical element — which is where toughness comes into play. Jalen Ramsey also talked this summer about the defense becoming bullies, but I don’t know that I’d call it an overly physical group even though it’s been very good at times.
From Joe Hall:
Hey Alaina. There's been a ton of criticism from the fan base about Julian Hill. Early in the year it seemed he was always committing a brutal penalty or missing an assignment. Haven't heard his name called in a negative way in quite some time. Does he seem to be developing?
Hey Joe, Julian Hill continues to do what he’s always done best, which is blocking for the run game. What he’s done is cut down on those nagging penalties. He’s also a good contributor on special teams. He’s one of those things who could be doing a great job, but his work usually flies under the radar — unless he’s committing penalties, of course..
From John Flora:
Is there a reason Southern teams don't have satellite facilities up north for December game practice? I am sure Boss Ross has land in NY they could use for weeks like the next two.
Hey John, beyond the cost involved, there’s the idea of planting into your teams the idea they can’t play in cold weather and therefore need to practice in it. I just don’t buy the notion that Southern teams can’t win in the cold and that applies to the Dolphins. I’ll say it again, it’s not been about losing in cold weather, it’s been about losing to good teams.
From not miami mark:
Hey Alain (early) Happy New Year! Next year do you think it makes more sense to bring in a vet to be the backup or would it be better to draft a rookie to try and develop for the role?
Hey Mark, there is absolutely zero question in my mind the backup quarterback needs to be a veteran with significant game experience. The Dolphins cannot be left without a clear answer if something happens to Tua again in 2025 the way they were this season. The Dolphins don’t need somebody down the line to be able to win games if Tua is sidelined, and draft picks take time unless they’re first-rounders and the Dolphins aren’t going to invest that high a pick for a backup.
From Manof1005Holds:
If it's below 30 degrees, do the Dolphins have a chance of winning and will Tua play better in these types of weather?
The forecast calls for temps to be closer to 60 than 30, so there will be no cold. The issue could be rain actually and the only time I remember Tua playing in those conditions was the Tennessee game in the 2021 season and it was raining AND cold that day. Which won’t be the case here. Also, I don’t buy that whole cold weather stuff. It’s been about the opponent, not the weather.
From Summers78:
When does the suffering end?
My question to you: What would make the suffering end? A playoff win? A Super Bowl title? Would be easier for me to answer if I knew the answer to that question. But hang in there. It could be worse. You could be a Jets fan.
From Brandon Quinn:
After watching the beating Joe Burrow took last night, the beating Josh Allen and Lamar take yearly, even Stafford/Herbert/Mahomes to an extent, and watching every single snap of Tua's career, he should be absolutely crucified for not starting today. Look at the advanced stats - https://www.fantasypros.com/nfl/advanced-stats-qb.php - he’s been hit less than any starting QB in the entire league!! There are backups that have taken more hits than him. Not playing today should be the last straw for the organization. And Waddle? I mean…if you know anyone with money, can we fly a plane over the stadium everyday until Grier is fired to remind Ross that we couldve been watching Herbert throwing Ja'Marr Chase for 15 years? If I wasn’t making money gambling, I would’ve had to give up on the NFL because I think about that scenario almost daily now.
Hey Brandon, I get your frustration, but there is no "last straw." The Dolphins made a financial commitment to Tua and he'll be the starting quarterback at least through 2025, barring unforeseen circumstances. As for your draft scenarios, you can go back and do this almost for every draft and for a lot of teams. With the Dolphins, I personally will never forget Jamar Fletcher over Drew Brees, Eddie Moore over Anquan Boldin, Charles Harris over T.J. Watt, to name three. Again, though, that's too easy to do after the fact.