Tall Task for Dolphins, but Even Bigger Potential Reward
There's no getting around it. Things don't look good for the Miami Dolphins.
They'll go into Highmark Stadium on Sunday with a disappointing 2-5 record and staring at the likelihood (based on the betting line) of falling to 2-6 after their rematch with the Buffalo Bills, who have won 11 of the 12 matchups in the series.
If that happens, it's pretty much lights out in terms of playoff hopes and there's no telling how vocal the already frustrated fan base will get.
Already, there are plenty who have given up on the season and refuse to see any path to the Dolphins pulling off the upset at Buffalo.
To be sure, there are few reasons to be optimistic right now, not after the disheartening loss against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.
But, to quote head coach Mike McDaniel, adversity is opportunity and overcomining this adversity would be huge for the Dolphins in the short term with potential long-term implications as well.
THE 2016 LESSON
Really, is the game Sunday that much different than the October 16, 2016 game when the Dolphins came in with a 1-4 record to face a Pittsburgh Steelers that was 4-1.
As most Dolphins fans should know, the Dolphins pulled out a 30-15 victory behind Jay Ajayi's 200-yard rushing performance. That sparked a 9-2 finish to the season that gave the Dolphins a 10-6 final record and a spot in the AFC playoffs.
Is this to suggest that a win at Buffalo on Sunday would spark a run to the playoffs for the 2024 Dolphins? Of course not, but at least it would keep alive the possibility.
Since the NFL went to the 17-game regular season schedule in 2021, five teams made the playoffs after starting 3-5. There were three such teams last season — the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.
A Dolphins victory Sunday, given the circumstances, not only would become the most significant in McDaniel's tenure as head coach, it could provide the kind of boost and momentum that could spark at least a little run when you look at the schedule, which has the Dolphins facing the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots in their next three games.
Not that we've seen evidence of this very much lately, but the Dolphins do have the big-play capability to pull off the upset with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and even rookie Jaylen Wright.
And we saw enough from Tua Tagovailoa in his return to the lineup against Arizona that we shouldn't dismiss the idea of him putting up big numbers, even though he doesn't have a great track record against Buffalo.
But the Dolphins will be attempting to pull off the improbable against Buffalo in the first place, so it's going to take some improbable developments.
But if they can somehow pull it off, this could be the kind of win we later recall as a season-turning game.