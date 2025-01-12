The Complete Dolphins 2024 Season Transactions Breakdown
As they navigated their way through the 2024 regular season, the Miami Dolphins ended up using 75 different players, a figure that tied for eight-highest in the NFL.
Those obviously include players who made the initial 53-man roster all the way to the final regular season transactions, QB Skylar Thompson and T Ryan Hayes both being elevated from the practice squad for the Week 18 season finale against the New York Jets.
Here's the complete rundown of all the transactions the team made during the 2024 season, since that August 27 day when they got down to the 53-player limit.
AUGUST 2024
August 28 — Awarded WR Grant DuBose off waivers from the Green Bay Packers; released OL Jack Driscoll; signed the following players to the practice squad: S Jordan Colbert, WR Erik Ezukanma, DT Jonathan Harris, OL Chasen Hines, LB Dequan Jackson, CB Isaiah Johnson, T Bayron Matos, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., CB Nik Needham and TE Hayden Rucci
August 29 — Signed LS Blake Ferguson; placed S Patrick McMorris on injured reserve; signed QB Tim Boyle, WR Robbie Chosen, WR Dee Eskridge and DT Naquan Jones to the practice squad; released RB Anthony McFarland Jr. from the practice squad
August 30 — Signed LB William Bradley-King, T Anderson Hardy and RB Deneric Prince to the practice squad
The biggest transaction of August: Releasing OL Jack Driscoll
The best transaction of August: Claiming WR Grant DuBose off waivers (not much to choose from, to be honest)
The worst transaction of August: Releasing OL Jack Driscoll (this might pay off down the road, but keeping rookie free agent Andrew Meyer instead of Driscoll certainly didn't help in 2024)
SEPTEMBER 2024
September 3 — Signed LB Derrick McLendon to the practice squad
September 7 — Elevated WR Robbie Chosen to the active roster for the Week 1 game; signed CB Jalen Ramsey to a contract extension through the 2028 season
September 12 — Elevated WR Robbie Chosen to the active roster for the Week 2 game
September 17 — Placed QB Tua Tagovailoa on IR; signed QB Tyler Huntley to the active roster off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad; signed T Jackson Carman to the practice squad; released WR Robbie Chosen from the practice squad
September 21 — Placed WR Grant DuBose on IR; signed QB Tim Boyle off the practice squad; elevated WR Dee Eskridge and WR Erik Ezukanma to the active roster for the Week 3 game
September 26 — Signed DT Neil Farrell to the practice squad
September 30 — Elevated WR Dee Eskridge to the active roster for the Week 4 game
The biggest transaction of September: Placed QB Tua Tagovailoa on IR
The best transaction of September: Signed QB Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore practice squad (nothing really stands out, the Ramsey extension was good in a sense but he still had two years left on his contract)
The worst transaction of September: Tua on IR (does this really need to be explained?)
OCTOBER 2024
October 3 — Placed OLB Jaelan Phillips on IR; signed LB Tyus Bowser to the active roster from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad
October 4 — Released QB Tim Boyle
October 5 — Activated WR Odell Beckham Jr. off PUP; signed QB Tim Boyle to the practice squad; elevated Boyle and DB Nik Needham to the active roster for the Week 5 game
October 19 — Signed QB Tim Boyle to the active roster off their practice squad; placed LS Blake Ferguson on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list; signed LS Matt Overton to the practice squad; elevated Overton and DB Nik Needham to the active roster for the Week 7 game.
October 21 — Activated CB Cam Smith off injured reserve; placed WR Braxton Berrios on IR.
October 23 — QB Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice.
October 23 — Signed WR Dee Eskridge to the active roster off their practice squad; placed QB Tyler Huntley on IR; signed DT Matt Dickerson to the practice squad.
October 26 — Activated QB Tua Tagovailoa off IR; released QB Tim Boyle; elevated DT Neil Farrell and LS Matt Overton to the active roster for the Week 8 game.
October 29 — Released OT Anderson Hardy from the practice squad.
October 30 — WR River Cracraft returned to practice; signed DT Shakel Brown to the practice squad.
The biggest transaction of October: Activating WR Odell Beckham Jr. off Reserve/PUP
The best transaction of October: QB Tua Tagovailoa returning to practice (no explanation needed)
The worst transaction of October: Placing OLB Jaelan Phillips on IR (this was so disappointing considering all the work he put in to come back from his 2023 Achilles injury)
NOVEMBER 2024
November 2 — Elevated DT Neil Farrell and LS Matt Overton to the active roster for the Week 9 game.
November 4 — Released LS Matt Overton from the practice squad.
November 5 — Signed LS Tucker Addington to the practice squad.
November 6 — Signed OT Ryan Hayes to the practice squad.
November 7 — DB Patrick McMorris returned to practice.
November 9 — Waived DT Brandon Pili.
November 11 — Activated WR River Cracraft off IR; signed DT Neil Farrell to the active roster off the practice squad; placed OT Austin Jackson on IR; elevated LS Tucker Addington and OT Jackson Carman for the Week 10 game.
November 12 — Awarded LB Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks; placed TE Tanner Conner on IR.
November 13 — OL Isaiah Wynn returned to practice; awarded TE Jack Stoll off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles; waived LB David Long Jr.
November 16 — Elevated LS Tucker Addington and OT Jackson Carman for the Week 11 game.
November 23 — Elevated LS Tucker Addington and OT Jackson Carman for the Week 12 game.
November 25 — Activated OL Isaiah Wynn off Reserve/PUP; waived OL Lester Cotton; released LS Tucker Addington to the practice squad; signed LS Zach Triner to the practice squad.
November 26 — Activated DB Patrick McMorris off IR; waived S Marcus Maye.
November 28 — Activated QB Tyler Huntley off IR; placed LB Tyus Bower on IR; elevated LS Zach Triner for the Week 13 game.
The biggest transaction of November: Activated OL Isaiah Wynn off Reserve/PUP
The best transaction of November: Claiming LB Tyrel Dodson off waivers (Dodson was a very good starter for the Dolphins by the end of the season)
The worst transaction of November: Placing T Austin Jackson on IR (this was as disappointing as it was shocking because Jackson never showed signs of distress during the Week 9 Buffalo game before his knee flared up after the game)
DECEMBER 2024
December 4 — Signed OT Jackson Carman to the active roster off the practice squad; placed CB Cam Smith on IR; signed CB Jason Maitre to the practice squad.
December 5 — LB Bradley Chubb, LB Cameron Goode and LS Blake Ferguson returned to practice.
December 7 — Elevated LS Zach Triner for the Week 14 game
December 11 — WR Grant DuBose returned to practice
December 13 — Waived WR Odell Beckham Jr.
December 14 — Signed DT Matt Dickerson to the active roster off the practice squad; activated WR Grant DuBose off IR; waived QB Skylar Thompson; elevated T Ryan Hayes and LS Zach Triner for the Week 15 game
December 16 — Signed LS Jake McQuaide to the practice squad; released LS Zach Triner from the practice squad
December 17 — Signed LS Jake McQuaide to the active roster from the practice squad; placed WR Grant DuBose on IR; signed WR Isaiah McKenzie and QB Skylar Thompson to the practice squad
December 21 — Activated LB Cameron Goode off Reserve/PUP; waived DT Neil Farrell; elevated WR Erik Ezukanma from the practice squad for the Week 16 game
December 24 — Waived LB Shaquil Barrett from the Reserve/Retired list; signed DT Neil Farrell to the practice squad; released TE Hayden Rucci from the practice squad
December 28 — Signed WR Erik Ezukanma to the active roster from the practice squad; placed CB Kendall Fuller on IR; elevated CB Nik Needham and QB Skylar Thompson from the practice squad for the Week 17 game
The biggest transaction of December: OLB Bradley Chubb returned to practice
The best transaction of December: Signed WR Erik Ezukanma off the practice squad (not much to choose from, to be honest)
The worst transaction of December: Placed CB Cam Smith on IR (while the move didn't have much of an impact for the 2024 season, it was another setback for a 2024 second-round pick that's looking dubious at this point)
JANUARY 2025
January 1 — Signed OL Braeden Daniels off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad; placed T Kendall Lamm on IR
January 4 — Elevated T Ryan Hayes and QB Skylar Thompson for the Week 18 game