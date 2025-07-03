The Dolphins All-2000s Team: Offense
To recognize the first 25 years of this century, we recently unveiled our list of the 100 plays of the 2000s and we'll soon be releasing our countdown of the top 100 games.
We also need to pay tribute to the top players, but instead of doing a top 100 ranking, we decided instead to go with a Dolphins All-2000s Team, complete with specialists.
This list is based solely on performances for the Dolphins during the 2000s, so what Brandon Marshall did before or after playing for Miami doesn't count and the same goes for Sam Madison's 1997 through 1999 performances.
So here we go, first with the offense:
MIAMI DOLPHINS ALL-2000s OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
The choice is pretty clear here given the numbers that Tua Tagovailoa has put up the past three seasons. Chad Pennington's 2008 season deserves mention, but he got injured the very next year and his career was soon over after that. Jay Fiedler helped the Dolphins produce a winning record each of his first four seasons as a starter, but never was a dynamic passer, and Ryan Tannehill didn't produce his best work until he went to Tennessee and played with Derrick Henry.
First team: Tua Tagovailoa (2020-24)
Second team: Ryan Tannehill (2012-18)
RUNNING BACK
With all due respect to the fullbacks, the Dolphins simply weren't consistent enough with their use over the past 25 years, so instead we'll go with two running backs in our formation. And those two running backs have to be Ricky and Ronnie, the two guys who made the Wildcat work so well in 2008 and beyond. Beyond those two, Lamar Smith, Reggie Bush, Jay Ajayi and Raheem Mostert all had memorable seasons, but none of them managed the same kind of sustained success.
First team: Ronnie Brown (2005-10), Ricky Williams (2002-03, 2005, 2007-09)
Second team: Lamar Smith (2000-01), Reggie Bush (2011-12)
WIDE RECEIVER
It gets suddenly much tougher at this spot because the Dolphins have a lot of good candidates here with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Brian Hartline, Davone Bess, Chris Chambers and Jarvis Landry, with Mike Wallace and Brandon Marshall simply not having the longevity required to get recognized. Because of his impact and the fact he's a two-time team MVP, it's possible not to go with Hill as the top choice, but it gets very tricky then between Landry and Waddle.
First team: Tyreek Hill (2022-present), Jarvis Landry (2014-17)
Second team: Jaylen Waddle (2021-present), Chris Chambers (2001-07)
TIGHT END
Jonnu Smith set franchise records for this position for catches, receiving yards and touchdowns, but it's tough for him to have a case after only one season. This also is tricky because there's no way to quantify blocking but it's also not all about catching passes. In terms of all-around contributions, it's really difficult to go against Anthony Fasano and what he did during his two stints with the team.
First team: Anthony Fasano (2008-12, 2017)
Second team: Randy McMichael (2002-06)
LEFT TACKLE
The Dolphins have had some elite players at this position in the 2000s, starting with 2008 first overall pick Jake Long and then Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil and most recently Terron Armstead. While Long's selection has been debated because the Dolphins passed on QB Matt Ryan, the fact remains that Long was a better tackle than Ryan was a quarterback; he simply couldn't last because of injuries.
First team: Jake Long (2008-12)
Second team: Terron Armstead (2022-24)
LEFT GUARD
Richie Incognito is among the most controversial Dolphins players of the 2000s, but he's also clearly the best left guard the team has had in a long time. Truth is, this has been perhaps the least offensive position for the Dolphins the past 25 years.
First team: Richie Incognito (2010-13)
Second team: Jamie Nails (2002-03)
CENTER
If there's one position where the Dolphins have been very good throughout the years, it's center with Hall of Famer Jim Langer in the 1970s and Dwight Stephenson in the 1980s, and the 2000s brought Tim Ruddy toward the end of his career and then Mike Pouncey. While Connor Williams put on some good tape in his two seasons, his stay in Miami ended with a knee injury that ultimately ended his career.
First team: Mike Pouncey (2011-17)
Second team: Tim Ruddy (1994-2003)
RIGHT GUARD
This actually wasn't much better than left guard, which Dolphins fans critical of the offensive line no doubt will say was obvious. In fact, it just might be that the team's best right guard of the 2000s is somebody who started off at right tackle, yes, 2024 free agent departure Robert Hunt. The choice has to be between him and early 2000s starter Todd Perry, who helped with the success of the running game in the Dave Wannstedt years.
First team: Robert Hunt (2022-24)
Second team: Todd Perry (2001-03)
RIGHT TACKLE
The Dolphins have spent some first-round picks on right tackles or players who become right tackles regularly in the 2000s with Vernon Carey, Ja'Wuan James and most recently Austin Jackson, but they still haven't gotten one Pro Bowl appearance out of those players. It's difficult to go against Carey here, if for no other reason than he was more durable than James was or Jackson has been.
First team: Vernon Carey (2004-11)
Second team: Ja'Wuan James (2014-18)