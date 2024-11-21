All Dolphins

The Thursday Miami Dolphins Week 12 Injury Report

Tackle Terron Armstead again was missing from practice

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) on field against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) on field against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The changes of the second Miami Dolphins injury report of the week involved only positive developments, though tackle Terron Armstead again sat out because of a knee issue.

Armstead played against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday despite not practicing all week, so this could become a repeat situation.

The other two players who didn't practice Thursday also didn't practice Wednesday, and they were DT Calais Campbell (rest) and CB Kendall Fuller (concussion).

Fuller has missed the past two games and likely will miss a third.

The three changes involved both WR Tyreek Hill (wrist) and CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) going from limited to full participants.

As a reminder, the Wednesday injury report was based on an estimation because the team conducted a walk-through.

Safety Jordan Poyer was a limited participant in practice Thursday after he was estimated as a DNP because of rest.

Four other players were limited in practice Thursday: FB Alec Ingold (calf), DT Benito Jones (shoulder) OL Robert Jones (knee/groin) and OL Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee). Wynn is in his second week of practice after being designated to return from the Reserve/PUP list.

Ingold has missed the past two games with his injury; Jones now has a groin issue to go along with the knee injury he sustained a few weeks ago; and Wynn remains on the Reserve/PUP list after returning to practice last week.

PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT

The Patriots had two changes from their Wednesday injury report, two positive and one negative.

The one negative involved former Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux, who appeared on the injury report Thursday with a back injury and was limited.

On the flip side, DT Christian Barmore (NIR-Other) went from DNP to a full participant, and tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder) went from DNP to limited.

DT Jaquelin Roy (neck) and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot) didn't practice for a second consecutive day.

Six players listed as limited for a second consecutive day: guard Cole Strange, who was designated to return from IR, S Kyle Dugger (ankle), DT Daniel Ekuale (elbow), S Marte Mapu (neck), LB Keion White (knee) and LB Anfernee Jennings (knee).

Tight end Austin Hooper was removed from the injury report after being limited Wednesday with a neck injury.

Additional reading:

-- Analyzing Mike McDaniel's message about sending messages

-- Richmond Webb reaches new milestone in quest for Hall of Fame

-- How hot is GM Chris Grier's seat?

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News