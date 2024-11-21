The Thursday Miami Dolphins Week 12 Injury Report
The changes of the second Miami Dolphins injury report of the week involved only positive developments, though tackle Terron Armstead again sat out because of a knee issue.
Armstead played against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday despite not practicing all week, so this could become a repeat situation.
The other two players who didn't practice Thursday also didn't practice Wednesday, and they were DT Calais Campbell (rest) and CB Kendall Fuller (concussion).
Fuller has missed the past two games and likely will miss a third.
The three changes involved both WR Tyreek Hill (wrist) and CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) going from limited to full participants.
As a reminder, the Wednesday injury report was based on an estimation because the team conducted a walk-through.
Safety Jordan Poyer was a limited participant in practice Thursday after he was estimated as a DNP because of rest.
Four other players were limited in practice Thursday: FB Alec Ingold (calf), DT Benito Jones (shoulder) OL Robert Jones (knee/groin) and OL Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee). Wynn is in his second week of practice after being designated to return from the Reserve/PUP list.
Ingold has missed the past two games with his injury; Jones now has a groin issue to go along with the knee injury he sustained a few weeks ago; and Wynn remains on the Reserve/PUP list after returning to practice last week.
PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT
The Patriots had two changes from their Wednesday injury report, two positive and one negative.
The one negative involved former Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux, who appeared on the injury report Thursday with a back injury and was limited.
On the flip side, DT Christian Barmore (NIR-Other) went from DNP to a full participant, and tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder) went from DNP to limited.
DT Jaquelin Roy (neck) and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot) didn't practice for a second consecutive day.
Six players listed as limited for a second consecutive day: guard Cole Strange, who was designated to return from IR, S Kyle Dugger (ankle), DT Daniel Ekuale (elbow), S Marte Mapu (neck), LB Keion White (knee) and LB Anfernee Jennings (knee).
Tight end Austin Hooper was removed from the injury report after being limited Wednesday with a neck injury.
