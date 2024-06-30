The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 46-50
The last two seasons have been generally good ones and often memorable for the Miami Dolphins, who made the playoffs each time mostly behind one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.
The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured seven games from 2022 (the most of any season) plus four more from last season.
Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.
And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.
So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 46-50:
50. 2001 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 27, Colts 24
In their first matchup after their thrilling playoff game (don't worry, it'll be in the countdown later), the Dolphins and Colts played another nail-biter that came down to the end. And, again, as would be the case in 2002 (previous countdown entry), the Miami defense came through in the end. Down three, Peyton Manning moved the Colts to the Miami 40 and to midfield on their final two drives, but Indy punted on fourth-and-4 from the Dolphins 40 and on the final drive Manning threw an incompletion on fourth-and-21 after two false-start penalties and a Jason Taylor sack had pushed them back to their 37. On offense, the Dolphins got a 56-yard touchdown run from Travis Minor, a 76-yard touchdown pass from Jay Fiedler to Chris Chambers, and the game-winning 29-yard TD pass from Fiedler to Chambers with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter.
49. 2005 at San Diego — Dolphins 23, Chargers 21
While the Dolphins didn't make the playoffs in Nick Saban's first season, they did finish with six consecutive victories for a final 9-7 record and none was more impressive than defeating a San Diego team coming in on a five-game winning streak and with an 8-4 record. Chris Chambers had another big outing as part of his breakout 2005 season with eight catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Marty Booker added a 56-yard reception, but it was the defense that came up with the big play. With the Dolphins leading 20-14 and the Chargers with a first-and-10 at their 36 with 2:37 left, Yeremiah Bell sacked Drew Brees and forced a fumble that Kevin Carter recovered.
48. 2023 vs. Dallas — Dolphins 22, Cowboys 20
This was the Jason Sanders show, as his fifth field goal of the game and his third from over 50 yards gave the Dolphins a victory that clinched a playoff berth. The game featured a textbook two-minute drive, highlighted by Tyreek Hill’s clock-killing reception for a first down and a huge momentum swing at the start of the game when DeShon Elliott’s spectacular tackle of Tony Pollard saved a sure touchdown and was immediately followed by a fumble recovery near the goal line.
47. 2020 vs. L.A. Rams — Dolphins 28, Rams 17
This Week 8 game against the Rams marked the starting debut of Tua Tagovailoa and he came out with a win thanks to a multitude of big plays by the defense and the special teams. On a day when they were outgained 471-145, the Dolphins won by double digits thanks to Andrew Van Ginkel's 78-yard fumble return after Emmanuel Ogbah's sack-strip of Jared Goff; Jakeem Grant's 88-yard punt return; and Kyle Van Noy's fumble return to the 1-yard line that set up Myles Gaskin's 1-yard TD run. The Dolphins' longest drive of the game was 33 yards, and it came after Christian Wilkins' interception and ended with Tua's first NFL TD pass, a 3-yard connection with DeVante Parker.
46. 2016 vs. Pittsburgh — Dolphins 30, Steelers 15
The entire 2016 season came out of nowhere for the Dolphins, and the true kickoff point was this October game in Miami when the 1-4 Dolphins shocked the 4-1 Steelers. This also was the true beginning of Jay Ajayi's magical run as he produced the first of his three 200-yard rushing performances of the season, capping his day with a 62-yard touchdown after Pittsburgh had scored to cut Miami's lead to 23-15 with 1:02 left. Maybe not coincidentally, this was the first game together for the Dolphins' "unicorn" offensive line of Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil, Mike Pouncey, Jermon Bushrod and Ja'Wuan James.
PREVIOUSLY IN THE COUNTDOWN
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 71-75
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 66-70
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 61-65
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 56-60