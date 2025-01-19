The Two Free Agents Who Got Away
The Miami Dolphins got some good contributions from some of their veterans they signed last offseason, but it unfortunately didn't match the performance of a couple of free agents they lost.
That's based on a compilation by NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks of the top 10 free agent pick-ups of 2024, a list that included no Dolphins player but two of the players they lost last offseason.
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel came in at No. 5 on Brooks' list after his first season with the Minnesota Vikings, while guard Robert Hunt came in at No. 10 despite his eye-opening five-year, $100 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.
Van Ginkel was good enough this season to be named a Pro Bowl starter for the NFC team as well as tying for second-team AP All-Pro honors.
Wrote Brooks: "Brian Flores' reunion with this former Dolphin helped the Vikings' defense emerge as one of the league's most formidable units in 2024. With his versatility, Van Ginkel enabled a clever defensive wizard to expand his call sheet, leading to more pre-snap disguises and exotic pressures from a veteran-laden group. With the sixth-year pro playing a key role as a pass-rush specialist (11.5 sacks) with coverage skills (two pick-sixes), Minnesota's defense befuddled quarterbacks and offensive coordinators with unorthodox looks and creative pressures."
Van Ginkel's departure was a sore spot all season for Dolphins fans, particularly after it was revealed the Dolphins never made him an offer before he left for Minnesota.
The Dolphins replaced him with veteran Shaquil Barrett, who then was replaced by Emmanuel Ogbah after Barrett abruptly retired before the start of training camp. Ogbah had a solid season for the Dolphins, but nothing like what Van Ginkel was able to do for the Vikings.
As for Hunt, the Dolphins weren't able to replace him adequately, with the guard position a sore spot pretty much all season.
THE COMP PICK PICTURE FOR THE DOLPHINS
The Dolphins lost more compensatory free agents than they gained last offseason, which probably didn't help on the field but will help when it comes to the 2025 NFL draft.
Based on the NFL's complicated formula, the Dolphins are expected to receive a third-round compensatory pick for the loss of Hunt, a fourth-round selection for the loss of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the Las Vegas Raiders and a seventh-round selection for the loss of safety DeShon Elliott to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Because the comp pick formula relies on average salary more than anything, the Dolphins won't get a comp pick for Van Ginkel because his departure was offset by the signing of Jordyn Brooks.
Official word on the 2025 compensatory picks likely will come sometime in March.