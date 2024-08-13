All Dolphins

Time to Cut Eichenberg Some Slack

The 2021 second-round pick is on the move again along the offensive line

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
"Start snapping."

Pretty simple and to the point, and this was Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Butch Barry's message to Liam Eichenberg when new starting center Aaron Brewer injured his hand in practice last week.

And just like that Eichenberg went from playing right guard to being back at center again because, well, it's the best solution for the team at this time.

But is it the best for Eichenberg and his NFL career, which reaches a critical stage in 2024 as he enters the final year of his rookie contract?

Do we really think any offensive lineman will be as effective moving around the offensive line as opposed to being able to concentrate on one spot all the time?

We ask you to consider that question the next time you want to criticize Eichenberg if he has a sub-par performance at any position on the offensive line.

"I mean, honestly, it's not a big deal," Eichenberg said. "I mean, I play center, play guard, so you know this is what the team needs and I'm here to help the team win. So I honestly, nothing's really changed for me. I'm coming out here trying to get better, trying to improve on where I'm at."

EICHENBERG IN A TOUGH SPOT

We certainly can say that Eichenberg has no choice in the matter, but the reality is that there would be a lot of players in his situation who would be grumbling.

And, make no mistake, Eichenberg isn't happy about this.

Earlier in training camp, when Brewer was in the lineup, that he preferred playing guard and he's the one listed first on the depth chart at right guard at the moment.

But what happens if Brewer has to miss, say, a few weeks and then comes back in time to start the regular season and the Dolphins find a different answer at right guard? Could Eichenberg lose the starting job at right guard because he's spending time at center? Maybe it's doubtful, but can anybody say it's impossible?

Again, Eichenberg will be the good team player and do what he's asked, and he'll say the right things, though it was clear by his comments after practice Tuesday he just might be tired of getting yanked around.

So at center now and you know my boy Brewe kind of messed his hand up a little bit, but he'll be back soon.

"I think (Barry) knows where I stand and I think this organization does too," Eichenberg said.

From a Dolphins standpoint, is this also the best way to maximize the value of a player they thought enough of coming out of college that they surrendered a third-round pick to move up eight spots in the second round of the 2021 draft to get him?

And while no one is suggesting that Eichenberg has been great since joining the Dolphins, let's also not forget he's bounced around the offensive line and has played every position. In the Tennessee game last December, he started at right guard and then moved over to center when Connor Williams went down.

It doesn't explain everything, but let's just say that Eichenberg hasn't necessarily been put in the best position to succeed.

And it's happening again because the Dolphins don't see a better backup alternative at center either on the roster or on what's left of the free agent market.

So it's Eichenberg again who makes the sacrifice and it says here that maybe that should earn him some slack when times are tough.

