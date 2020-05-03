AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Miami Dolphins Roster Tracker Updates

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins have been among the busiest teams this offseason when it comes to making personnel moves, adding 11 unrestricted free agents, drafting 11 players and then signing another 10 rookies as an undrafted free agents.

It truly has been difficult to keep up, so here's a rundown of every move they've done involving veterans.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (6; not tendered UFA offer)

S Walt Aikens, WR Trevor Davis, C Daniel Kilgore, CB Aqib Talib, TE Clive Walford, T J'Marcus Webb

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (not tendered offers)

--LB Chase Allen (not tendered as RFA)

--LB Deon Lacey (not tendered as RFA)

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None

PLAYERS ACQUIRED

--RB Matt Breida (trade 49ers)

--S Clayton Fejedelem (UFA Bengals; $8.55M/3 yrs, $3M guaranteed/$1.5M SB)

--G Ereck Flowers (UFA Redskins; $30M/3 yrs, $19.95M fully guaranteed/$9M SB)

--S Kavon Frazier (UFA Cowboys; terms unknown)

--LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (UFA Eagles; $$3M/1 yr, $2M SB)

--RB Jordan Howard (UFA Eagles; $9.75M/2 yrs, $4.75M guaranteed/$3M RB)

--CB Byron Jones (UFA Cowboys; $82.5M/5 yrs, $46M fully guaranteed+$8.375M injury only/$15M SB)

--C Ted Karras (UFA Patriots; terms unknown)

--DE Shaq Lawson (UFA Bills; $30M/3 yrs, $21M guaranteed/$4M SB/$2.5M RB)

--DE Emmanuel Ogbah (UFA Chiefs; $15M/2 yrs, $7.5M guaranteed/$3.75M RB)

--LB Elandon Roberts (UFA Patriots; $2M/1 yr, $1M SB)

--LB Kyle Van Noy (UFA Patriots; $51M/4 yrs, $30M guaranteed/$15M injury only/$12M SB)

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED

--LB Vince Biegel (RFA; tendered at $2.133M with fourth-round pick as compensation)l $2.133m/1 yr.

--S Adrian Colbert (not tendered as RFA; terms unknown)

--WR Isaiah Ford ERFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--P Matt Haack (RFA; tendered at $2.133M with no compensation; $2.133M/1 yr)

--LB Trent Harris (ERFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--DT Zach Sieler (ERFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

PLAYERS LOST

--C/G Evan Boehm (UFA Bills; terms unknown)

--C/G Evan Brown (released/signed by Browns)

--DE Taco Charlton (released)

--LB Jamal Davis (released/claimed Packers)

--DE Charles Harris (trade Falcons)

--S Montre Hartage (released/claimed Giants)

--LB Mike Hull (released/failed physical)

--DE John Jenkins (not tendered as UFA/Bears; terms unknown)

--S Reshad Jones (released/failed physical)

--DE Jonathan Ledbetter (released/reserve/non-football injury)

--LS Taybor Pepper (released)

--RB Samaje Perine (released/claimed Bengals)

--CB Linden Stephens (released/claimed Seahawks)

--DT Gerald Willis (released/claimed Packers)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three concerns about the Dolphins draft

The Miami Dolphins earned mostly positive reviews for the 2020 draft after selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and 10 other prospects, but as is always the case there was room for some second-guessing

Alain Poupart

by

markdo

Applying analytics to Tua timeline debate

Tua Tagovailoa will draft to become the franchise quarterback for the Miami Dolphins and recent history offers some clues as to when he'll get into the lineup

Alain Poupart

by

irishgatorman

The Miami Dolphins' potential draft steal

Boise State pass rusher Curtis Weaver was the last of five defensive players taken by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft, but he's the one expected to make the quickest impact

Alain Poupart

by

GRT8

Dolphins defensive tackle Godchaux gets on the bike

Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux has found a different way to stay in shape while NFL facilities remain closed

Alain Poupart

Dolphins reap benefits of Tunsil trade with more to come

The Miami Dolphins again will be major players in the 2021 NFL draft as a result of the Laremy Tunsil, which already has brought them top cornerback prospect Noah Igbinoghene

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Dolphins rookie Jones and his special relationship with a young cancer patient

Miami Dolphins draft pick Brandon Jones lost his father to cancer when he was a kid, and now he's developed a special relationship with a young cancer patient in Texas

Alain Poupart

Dolphins trade defensive end Charles Harris

The Dolphins are trading defensive end Charles Harris to Atlanta, one day after they waived fellow former first-round pick Taco Charlton

Alain Poupart

by

Scotsmen3913

Dolphins Draft Live Blog

The Miami Dolphins will remain one of the busiest teams on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft and we'll be offering updates and analysis of all the developments

Alain Poupart

by

SI Draft Tracker

Tua Tagovailoa and the oddsmakers' projections

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to become the Dolphins' franchise quarterback and oddsmakers have set their projections for his yards and touchdowns in 2020

Alain Poupart

Where the Dolphins stand in the SI Power Rankings

The Miami Dolphins have added Tua Tagovailoa, Byron Jones, Matt Breida and many others this offseason, but that doesn't mean the national expectations are higher

Alain Poupart

by

JohnD1