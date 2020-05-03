The Miami Dolphins have been among the busiest teams this offseason when it comes to making personnel moves, adding 11 unrestricted free agents, drafting 11 players and then signing another 10 rookies as an undrafted free agents.

It truly has been difficult to keep up, so here's a rundown of every move they've done involving veterans.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (6; not tendered UFA offer)

S Walt Aikens, WR Trevor Davis, C Daniel Kilgore, CB Aqib Talib, TE Clive Walford, T J'Marcus Webb

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (not tendered offers)

--LB Chase Allen (not tendered as RFA)

--LB Deon Lacey (not tendered as RFA)

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None

PLAYERS ACQUIRED

--RB Matt Breida (trade 49ers)

--S Clayton Fejedelem (UFA Bengals; $8.55M/3 yrs, $3M guaranteed/$1.5M SB)

--G Ereck Flowers (UFA Redskins; $30M/3 yrs, $19.95M fully guaranteed/$9M SB)

--S Kavon Frazier (UFA Cowboys; terms unknown)

--LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (UFA Eagles; $$3M/1 yr, $2M SB)

--RB Jordan Howard (UFA Eagles; $9.75M/2 yrs, $4.75M guaranteed/$3M RB)

--CB Byron Jones (UFA Cowboys; $82.5M/5 yrs, $46M fully guaranteed+$8.375M injury only/$15M SB)

--C Ted Karras (UFA Patriots; terms unknown)

--DE Shaq Lawson (UFA Bills; $30M/3 yrs, $21M guaranteed/$4M SB/$2.5M RB)

--DE Emmanuel Ogbah (UFA Chiefs; $15M/2 yrs, $7.5M guaranteed/$3.75M RB)

--LB Elandon Roberts (UFA Patriots; $2M/1 yr, $1M SB)

--LB Kyle Van Noy (UFA Patriots; $51M/4 yrs, $30M guaranteed/$15M injury only/$12M SB)

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED

--LB Vince Biegel (RFA; tendered at $2.133M with fourth-round pick as compensation)l $2.133m/1 yr.

--S Adrian Colbert (not tendered as RFA; terms unknown)

--WR Isaiah Ford ERFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--P Matt Haack (RFA; tendered at $2.133M with no compensation; $2.133M/1 yr)

--LB Trent Harris (ERFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--DT Zach Sieler (ERFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

PLAYERS LOST

--C/G Evan Boehm (UFA Bills; terms unknown)

--C/G Evan Brown (released/signed by Browns)

--DE Taco Charlton (released)

--LB Jamal Davis (released/claimed Packers)

--DE Charles Harris (trade Falcons)

--S Montre Hartage (released/claimed Giants)

--LB Mike Hull (released/failed physical)

--DE John Jenkins (not tendered as UFA/Bears; terms unknown)

--S Reshad Jones (released/failed physical)

--DE Jonathan Ledbetter (released/reserve/non-football injury)

--LS Taybor Pepper (released)

--RB Samaje Perine (released/claimed Bengals)

--CB Linden Stephens (released/claimed Seahawks)

--DT Gerald Willis (released/claimed Packers)