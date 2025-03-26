Pouncey's Dolphins-Style House for Sale
Former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey’s Florida home is for sale. While the Las Olas Isles waterfront property may not rival his nine-year, 114-game NFL career, it comes close.
With six bathrooms and five bedrooms, Pouncey’s 4,380-square-foot property is listed for $6.95 million and features a tribute to his seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He told the New York Post that he bought a neighboring lot, demolished the existing home, and transformed the space into a Dolphins-themed football field.
At the heart of the field, Miami’s logo stands out prominently. Orange-and-white diamonds line the end zone, resembling what the franchise would do when wearing throwback uniforms.
“It made sense since our son is the next in line for football in the Pouncey family tree,” he told The Post.
The former 2011 first-round pick added that he’ll be headed roughly 100 miles north to Okeechobee, where he and his partner Krissy are building a retirement home on a 220-acre ranch. Pouncey said the goal is to move in full-time once his 11-year-old son finishes high school.
From a built-in sauna to a third-floor retreat featuring a wet bar and gym, Pouncey’s Las Olas Isles residence boasts plenty of unique features, but a Dolphins-themed field may be a step above.
Looking Back at Pouncey’s Career
Miami’s need for offensive linemen is an age-old story, but Pouncey helped solve issues up front as the first center off the board in the 2011 draft. He started every game as a rookie and 46 of 48 regular-season games through his first three seasons.
The Dolphins re-signed Samson Satele before training camp in 2014 as Pouncey recovered from offseason hip surgery. While Pouncey ended up playing 12 of 16 games that year, he did so at right guard because head coach Joe Philbin and the staff believed Satele played well enough to stick in the lineup.
Before the 2015 season, Pouncey signed a five-year extension with the Dolphins worth up to $52.15 million, including $22 million guaranteed. Despite playing 102 of 114 career games at center, one season at guard didn't derail three-straight trips to the Pro Bowl from 2013-15.
He’d play two more seasons with the Dolphins but was released following the 2017 season. Pouncey agreed to a two-year deal with the Chargers, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl after starting all 16 games in his first season with the franchise.
Hip and neck injuries troubled Pouncey later in his career, and he eventually announced his retirement with his twin brother, Maurkice, following the 2020 season. Miami signed Mike to a one-day contract in 2023 so that he could officially retire as a member of the Dolphins.
"If I thought how I think now, I'd still be with the Dolphins," Pouncey said at the ceremony. "I look back at it like, dang man -- if I was just a little bit more mature when I was playing. That's what's part of what makes you a good player, is that edge you bring.
“I have no regret of what I did here. Very proud of my career that I had here. Now, I just try to be looked at in a different light."