All Dolphins

Tuesday Dolphins Practice Report

The Miami Dolphins conducted their only practice of the bye week with several defensive starters missing

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (91) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the season opener.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (91) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the season opener. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins conducted their one practice of their bye week Tuesday, and did so minus several defensive players.

Those missing — or at least not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media — on defense included DL Calais Campbell, LB David Long Jr., LB Emmanuel Ogbah, CB Jalen Ramsey, S Jevon Holland, S Jordan Poyer and CB Kendall Fuller.

The offense was much better represented, with the only players not spotted being rookie wide receiver Malik Washington and running back De'Von Achane.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Achane was in the concussion protocol as the result of the first-quarter hit he took during the 15-10 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Washington has been nursing a quadricep injury all season, though he did play the past two games.

Poyer missed the New England game with a shin injury; Holland sustained a hand injury against New England that McDaniel said would be a week-to-week issue.

Because this is their bye week, the Dolphins will not be required to provide an official injury report this week.

PLAYERS ON INJURED RESERVE

Among those spotted at practice was cornerback Cam Smith, who returned to practice last week but remains on injured reserve.

Since the Dolphins have only one practice this week, it would make little sense to open the three-week practice window for any of the five players on IR or PUP who are eligible to return because they've sat out the required four games.

The PUP players are LB Bradley Chubb, G Isaiah Wynn and LB Cameron Goode; the players on IR eligible to start practicing are WR River Cracraft and rookie safety Patrick McMorris.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News