Tuesday Dolphins Practice Report
The Miami Dolphins conducted their one practice of their bye week Tuesday, and did so minus several defensive players.
Those missing — or at least not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media — on defense included DL Calais Campbell, LB David Long Jr., LB Emmanuel Ogbah, CB Jalen Ramsey, S Jevon Holland, S Jordan Poyer and CB Kendall Fuller.
The offense was much better represented, with the only players not spotted being rookie wide receiver Malik Washington and running back De'Von Achane.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Achane was in the concussion protocol as the result of the first-quarter hit he took during the 15-10 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Washington has been nursing a quadricep injury all season, though he did play the past two games.
Poyer missed the New England game with a shin injury; Holland sustained a hand injury against New England that McDaniel said would be a week-to-week issue.
Because this is their bye week, the Dolphins will not be required to provide an official injury report this week.
PLAYERS ON INJURED RESERVE
Among those spotted at practice was cornerback Cam Smith, who returned to practice last week but remains on injured reserve.
Since the Dolphins have only one practice this week, it would make little sense to open the three-week practice window for any of the five players on IR or PUP who are eligible to return because they've sat out the required four games.
The PUP players are LB Bradley Chubb, G Isaiah Wynn and LB Cameron Goode; the players on IR eligible to start practicing are WR River Cracraft and rookie safety Patrick McMorris.