All Dolphins

Tyreek Hill's Birthday Message to Dolphins Fans

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver turned 31 on Saturday

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

While some columnists and talk show hosts in South Florida and nationally have called for the Miami Dolphins to trade Tyreek HIll this offseason, the wide receiver has the team in mind as he looks ahead to the 2025 season.

At least that's the sentiment Hill expressed in a very simply message on X on Saturday, which happened to be his 31st birthday.

In the first 31 hours after the message was posted, it had generated more than 266,000 views with more than 5,300 likes.

For Hill to have his "best year yet," in terms of individual success, he would have to put up some monstrous numbers to top what he did in 2023 when he was the runner-up to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey for AP Offensive Player of the Year.

That season, Hill tied his own Dolphins single-season record with 117 receptions, led the league and set a franchise record with 1,799 yards, and tied for the NFL lead in touchdown receptions with Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 13.

And let's remember he achieved all those stats while playing on a bum ankle for the final month of the regular season after being on the wrong end of a hip-drop tackle in a December Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans.

HOW THINGS WENT SOUTH FOR HILL IN 2024

The question obviously is whether Hill can regain that form after a 2024 season that was his worst statistically since his rookie year of 2016, omitting his 2019 campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs when he missed four games with a shoulder injury.

Hill played all 17 games in 2024 but dealt with a variety of physical issues, most notably the wrist injury that led to him having surgery after the season. Hill also wasn't helped by the fact that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed six starts because of the concussion he sustained against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 and the hip injury he sustained against the Houston Texans in Week 15 and aggravated the following week against the 49ers.

Hill's reduced production played a role in the Dolphins finishing only 8-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time since he arrived in 2022 and led to his frustration-fueled rant after the season finale against the New York Jets, which he eventually walked back.

Head coach Mike McDaniel indicated that Hill should be able to resume catching the ball by the start of training camp after being limited to conditioning work in the spring.

From there, Hill hopes to hit the ground running.

More Miami Dolphins News:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News