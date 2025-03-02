Tyreek Hill's Birthday Message to Dolphins Fans
While some columnists and talk show hosts in South Florida and nationally have called for the Miami Dolphins to trade Tyreek HIll this offseason, the wide receiver has the team in mind as he looks ahead to the 2025 season.
At least that's the sentiment Hill expressed in a very simply message on X on Saturday, which happened to be his 31st birthday.
In the first 31 hours after the message was posted, it had generated more than 266,000 views with more than 5,300 likes.
For Hill to have his "best year yet," in terms of individual success, he would have to put up some monstrous numbers to top what he did in 2023 when he was the runner-up to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey for AP Offensive Player of the Year.
That season, Hill tied his own Dolphins single-season record with 117 receptions, led the league and set a franchise record with 1,799 yards, and tied for the NFL lead in touchdown receptions with Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 13.
And let's remember he achieved all those stats while playing on a bum ankle for the final month of the regular season after being on the wrong end of a hip-drop tackle in a December Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans.
HOW THINGS WENT SOUTH FOR HILL IN 2024
The question obviously is whether Hill can regain that form after a 2024 season that was his worst statistically since his rookie year of 2016, omitting his 2019 campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs when he missed four games with a shoulder injury.
Hill played all 17 games in 2024 but dealt with a variety of physical issues, most notably the wrist injury that led to him having surgery after the season. Hill also wasn't helped by the fact that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed six starts because of the concussion he sustained against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 and the hip injury he sustained against the Houston Texans in Week 15 and aggravated the following week against the 49ers.
Hill's reduced production played a role in the Dolphins finishing only 8-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time since he arrived in 2022 and led to his frustration-fueled rant after the season finale against the New York Jets, which he eventually walked back.
Head coach Mike McDaniel indicated that Hill should be able to resume catching the ball by the start of training camp after being limited to conditioning work in the spring.
From there, Hill hopes to hit the ground running.