What Poyer Said About 'Tough Year' in Miami
After one season with the Miami Dolphins, safety Jordan Poyer has returned to his familiar stomping grounds with a division rival in the AFC East.
Poyer signed with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad Wednesday, returning to where he played from 2017 through 2023. After a down year in Miami, the 34-year-old safety views his return to Buffalo as both a reunion and a chance at redemption.
“Last year, put asterisks by it, it was a tough year all around,” Poyer said Wednesday. “And I'm not going to throw anything ... it was what went down over there. But at the same time, it was a hard year.
“And I keep the receipts, so I'm working hard. I'm coming in with my head down and just going to work, help the guys, be an extra set of eyes, an extra set of ears, and be of service. But don't get me wrong, I'm also here to play football at a high level."
Poyer started 16 games for the Dolphins last season, finishing the year with 98 tackles and three pass breakups. However, he didn’t force a fumble or intercept a pass for the first time since 2016 and led the team with 17 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.
“Last year left a super bad taste in my mouth,” Poyer said. “Just the way that that season went, the way that it could have been my last year in the league, and I didn't want to necessarily go out that way.”
Despite being in South Florida, Poyer said he always kept up with the Bills.
“Even being in Miami last year, I'm paying attention to everything that's going on out here,” Poyer said. “You know, these are my guys. These are my friends, my teammates that I've been with for a long time.”
Lessons from Miami
Before joining the Dolphins, Poyer recorded 100 tackles, broke up four passes and forced a fumble for Buffalo in 2023. That offseason, the Bills released him to free up salary cap space.
Looking for a starting safety alongside Jevon Holland, Miami signed Poyer — who was already living in South Florida — to a one-year, $2 million contract.
“My agent is Drew [Rosenhaus],” Poyer explained. “Drew has some really good connections in South Florida. So, I mean, you put two and two together. I lived down there, so it just kind of worked out. I learned a lot. It was a great experience. Met some really cool guys…
“I'm just excited and grateful to be [with the Bills] in this moment, right here with this team and these people in this organization."
Poyer signed with the Buffalo practice squad less than two weeks before the regular season, leaving no time for offseason programs, training camp, or the preseason. Even so, he kept in touch with the Bills and trained throughout the offseason, preparing for a chance to redeem himself after last year’s struggles.
"I'm just down in South Florida, where it's hot and humid, and just running and lifting and trying to get myself to the point of throwing up sometimes, because I know running out there is different than football shape,” Poyer said. “And so, just doing everything I can for the mind, body, and spirit, keeping them fresh.
"It's surreal. Yesterday, I was on a jet ski with my my daughter in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, and now we're here to finish the first practice of the of the season. And, again, I mean, just extremely thankful to be here."