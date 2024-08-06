What's Next on Tyreek's To-Do List?
Tyreek Hill was almost nonchalant talking about what was a fabulous weekend with his top ranking in the Top 100 and his reworked contract Tuesday, but don't misunderstand.
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is grateful, understands the responsibility on his shoulders and is looking forward to accomplishing more goals.
You know what's crazy, man? Didn't celebrate at all because here's why, I said this to my family, I said like y'all are so used to me winning and like getting stuff, y'all don't need to celebrate with me no more," Hill said after the first of the two joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons. "I guess just like we wake up. It's like oh, you're number 1? Congrats And we just move on you. Oh, you got an extension and we move on. man But my grandparents flew in with me and my wife. We went and celebrated, you know, dinner.
"We got a contract extension; that's why I play, to reach moments like this and for me to say that for me to call my shot in 2017 and say that I was gonna be the No. 1 player says who I am as a player, like I'm always hungry, I'm always trying to find ways to get better and that's the only way to be in this league. That's how guys like myself last in the league, trying to get better, trying to help the team win.
"So I just thank God, I'm grateful to be in this position. I told Coach (Mike) McDaniel, man, without you, I'd still be getting ranked number 15 in Kansas City. So it's awesome to be a part of this, with Chris Grier, Mr. (Steven) Ross, even Tua, man, helping me become a better player, man. So I'm excited, man, I'm grateful. I won't never take any of this for granted."
TYREEK TALKS ABOUT RESPONSIBILITY
With a new contract that will guarantee him $65 million over the next three years, Hill fully understands the expectations and the responsibility that comes with it, same as it is with Tua and Jaylen Waddle.
Those three will be under the spotlight to keep the passing game humming and even take the next step, which clearly involves better results against playoff-type opponents.
" It's a lot, man, but at the end of the day, to all of us, the money don't matter," Hill said. "We already have responsibility on our shoulders. We've been feeling like this. We've got too competitive of a team and too great of guys on this team to not win games, and we all know that. Because at the end of the day we all know the money is gonna come. The money is gonna come whenever. Like what we're focused on right now is winning games because we've got a great group of guys, tremendous leaders on both sides of the ball and you see it each and every day man and it's fun to be a part of the energy out at practice is great."
WHAT'S NEXT FOR TYREEK?
Hill's time with the Dolphins has been filled with nothing but accomplishments on an individual level, including his two team MVP nods, two All-Pro selections, leading the NFL in receiving yards last season and, of course, the Top 100 top ranking.
What's missing from his Dolphins resume, however, is a playoff win, something that's eluded the franchise since the 2000 season.
And that's what Hill is targeting next.
"What's the next big step for me? I don't know, I really haven't thought about that," he said. "But as a team goal, and what I want for this whole team, man, is just to win a playoff game. That's step one for all of us. I think that's something that we all can build on moving forward, going deeper into the playoffs. And that's something that we can live with forever, because it hasn't been done in, what, 23, 24 years?
" And for us to be able to do something special like that with this team, we can look back on it 50 years from now when we all come back and say, man, we had a great team back in 2024. I remember those practices. So that's what I want for this team. That's what I want for myself, to have moments like that with my brothers."