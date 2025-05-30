What to Expect from Jordyn Brooks in Second Dolphins Season
Linebacker Jordyn Brooks spent his first season in Miami learning the Dolphins' defense. In Year 2, the goal is to lead it.
Brooks started all 17 games, led the team with 143 tackles, and logged 1,309 defensive snaps in 2024. With four of the defense’s six most-used players from last season not returning in 2025, he’s emerging as one of the unit’s strongest voices.
“I wouldn't call it a challenge, just have to go be the leader that I am,” Brooks said earlier this week. “I just feel like if you’re a leader, it’s in you. It’s not just myself, it's several other guys who are going to help lead the defense this year.
“For me, I'm just going to do the best I can to fulfill my role.”
A 2020 first-round pick, Brooks signed a three-year, $26 million contract with Miami last offseason after four years with the Seattle Seahawks. He became an instant-impact player for the Dolphins, playing nearly 98 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps while finishing eighth in the NFL with 86 solo tackles.
“Last year it was more so learning the playbook and taking it slow during OTAs,” Brooks said. “This year is fine-tuning. We know what it is, so it’s about getting better at the things we weren't great at last year, and that’s what we’re emphasizing.”
The Dolphins finished 2024 in the top 10 in scoring defense (21.4 points per game), rushing yards allowed (103.7), and passing yards allowed (210.7) — but ranked just 26th in takeaways (0.9 per game). Brooks plans to help raise that standard by setting the tone — not just with how he plays, but with how he prepares.
“I'm noticing for myself, being more consistent and showing up every day, and I feel like, as a leader, you have to be an example,” Brooks said. “We've got several guys leading the charge and making that change. I think a lot of the young guys came in, they went to work immediately, which has ultimately changed the work ethic around the team to our benefit.”
The addition of Brooks helped stabilize a linebacker group that faced turbulence last season. David Long Jr., who started the year as a team captain, was released in November after a rocky start. When searching the waiver wire for answers, Miami found what it needed in Tyrel Dodson.
Establishing a New Core
Dodson, 26, re-signed with Miami on a two-year deal after proving he could thrive in Anthony Weaver’s defense.
Miami claimed Dodson off waivers from the Seahawks soon after releasing Long. He quickly picked up the playbook, appearing in eight games with three starts and recording 36 tackles. On top of that, he led the team with three interceptions after going without one in his previous 68 career games.
Entering his second season with the Dolphins, communication is crucial as Dodson steps into a larger role as Miami’s voice on the field.
“You have to be that as a linebacker, you have to take ownership, and him having the green dot, you have to be able to communicate and know what everyone is doing,” Brooks said. “From that standpoint, he has been great. Getting everybody lined up and just being more comfortable communicating with everybody.”
The Dolphins solidified the linebacker room by adding two established vets. Former fifth-round pick K.J. Britt signed a one-year contract after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Additionally, Willie Gay Jr., who won a pair of Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, also agreed to a one-year deal with Miami.
“Great guys. Super funny and I love the energy and both those guys bring a lot of experience to the team,” Brooks said. “They also make the room more competitive and bring great energy.”