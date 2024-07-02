Where Does the Offensive Line Stand?
The Miami Dolphins offense led the entire NFL in total yards in 2023, and yet there was consistent criticism of the offensive line. The offense added proven veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Jonnu Smith in the offseason, but the offensive line remains a question mark for many.
But how exactly should the line be viewed with the start of training camp less than a month away?
A recent list from Pro Football Focus' Zoltan Buday has the Dolphins' offensive line ranked 18th among the 32 teams. Essentially, the middle of the pack.
"Heavily aided by the system and Tua Tagovailoa’s quick release, the Dolphins' offensive line got off to a strong start in 2023," Buday wrote. "Injuries soon hit hard, hindering the unit's performance. The Dolphins lost Robert Hunt and Connor Williams from the middle of the offensive line this offseason and Terron Armstead’s durability is a question mark, preventing this group from being ranked any higher."
Of course, Buday is referencing Armstead's battle with injuries throughout the season, losing all of October and never quite getting comfortable after that. This continued his streak of never having played a full season in the NFL.
After the final regular season matchup against New England, Hunt battled a hamstring injury for the rest of the season. Williams nursed a groin injury. There were only seven weeks in the season that he wasn't listed as questionable or out before landing on the injured reserve list in December, where he would finish the rest of the season, the result of his torn ACL sustained against the Tennessee Titans.
South Florida Forecast
Williams is a free agent and unlikely to return to South Florida. The Dolphins, in turn, signed Tennessee Titans interior offensive lineman Aaron Brewer to fill the spot. Since his arrival in the NFL in 2020, Brewer had played in 58 games with 40 starts over the course of four seasons, splitting time between center and guard.
One of the most intriguing position battles on the roster will be for the right guard position, following Hunt's departure. It will come down to Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton and newcomer Jack Driscoll. Regardless of who comes out on top, it never hurts to have plenty of capable offensive linemen on standby. An interesting developmental option for to replace Armstead is 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul, who has been learning under the 11-year veteran.
In an ESPN story ranking all 32 NFL starting lineups, analyst Mike Clay called the guard position the Dolphins' biggest weakness on the team.
"Hunt ... departed during the offseason, and Miami did not make a notable addition to replace him," Clay wrote. "Isaiah Wynn, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, and Liam Eichenberg return after combining to account for 100 percent of the team's guard snaps not played by Hunt last season, though all four had poor pass block win rates. After ignoring the position during April's draft, Miami doesn't have a short- or long-term solution at either guard spot."
Mutual Relationship
As for Buday's inference that the offensive line benefited because of Tagovailoa's "quick release" and the system the linemen inhabit, one might consider that true to a certain extent. Just like how some feel that sacks should be a quarterback statistic, there is an argument that equal praise should be given to the offensive linemen for allowing their quarterback time to throw no matter how "quick" the release.
The effect of good players on their teammates compounds. Like how a good defensive backfield can help gift the defensive line with coverage sacks, a talented skill group can elevate those around them. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, along with a capable quarterback like Tagovailoa, should only benefit the offensive line. And vice versa.
The question then becomes whether the offensive line can do its part to help the whole offense match what it did last season, if not take it another level.