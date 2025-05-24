Where Dolphins OC Wants to See Improvement in 2025
The Miami Dolphins scored at least 29 points in four games last season, but failed to reach 13 in five others. With most of the offensive core returning in 2025, fourth-year offensive coordinator Frank Smith believes continuity and execution are key to building momentum this season.
“I think that ultimately what we need to be is more consistent,” Smith said this week. “That’s what this time of year provides, is for us to use the time to get connected on the same page so that way our expectations through the entire play intent is then maximized through just logging in daily opportunities to make sure for the season we’re all connected on the same page and being consistent.”
The Dolphins struggled with injuries at quarterback and on the offensive line throughout the season. As a result, Miami’s 20.3 points per game ranked No. 22 in the NFL after averaging nearly 28 points per game in 2023.
For the first time in five years, Tyreek Hill fell short of 1,000 receiving yards. It was also the first time in Jaylen Waddle’s four-year career that he didn’t break the 1,000-yard mark. Jonnu Smith, meanwhile, posted career highs in receptions (88) and receiving yards (884), and De’Von Achane took over as a featured playmaker with 1,499 all-purpose yards.
Last season was the first in three years that the Dolphins missed the playoffs and also was the first time since 2019 that they finished the season with a losing record.
Of course, any discussion of the offense has to factor in Tua Tagovailoa missing six starts, but the Dolphins failed to score more than 17 points in three of the four games against playoff opponents when Tagovailoa was in the lineup.
Looking ahead, Smith emphasized consistency as the team’s primary challenge and focus.
“I think that this year we’re looking to make sure we can maintain the consistency, similar things we did in 2023,” Smith said. “I think the result of [last] season was disappointing for where we wanted to go.
“There are positives littered throughout, but I think ultimately when you look at the past you really study it, look at it and use as far as each present day as your motivation.”
Adding Size to Speed: Miami’s New Addition at Wide Receiver
Miami targeted five wide receivers at least nine times each in 2024, but none stood taller than 6 feet. To help bolster the receiving unit and address its lack of size, Miami signed a physical outside option early in free agency.
Former Tennessee Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine signed a two-year deal worth nearly $6 million to join the Dolphins. At 6-2, 211 pounds, he provides a skill set that Miami’s receiving group lacked.
Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Westbrook-Ikhine caught 126 of 220 targets for 1,773 yards and 19 touchdowns over four years in Tennessee. He arrives in South Florida after setting career highs in yards (497) and touchdowns (nine) in 2024.
Last year, the franchise hoped Odell Beckham Jr. would balance the receiving group, but he was released in December after catching nine passes for 55 yards in nine games. Sixth-round rookie Malik Washington stepped in with 26 receptions for 223 yards while starting three games late in the year.
With Westbrook-Ikhine now in the mix, Smith praised his preparation and dependability, qualities that are vital in the Dolphins’ timing-based offense.
“He’s going to be extremely reliable,” Smith said. “If you talk to the guys that knew him in Tennessee and our exposure so far has been consistent work ethic. I think that’s ultimately where he puts himself in position to be successful is because he really is a student of the process, making sure he’s on the little things, so on Sundays he can be reliable for the quarterback and really the rest of the offense.”