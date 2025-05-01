Which Miami Dolphins Players Were Most Affected By NFL Draft?
The Miami Dolphins added eight new players in the 2025 NFL draft, which means several players on Miami’s roster will have competition for their roles.
Several of the Dolphins’ draft picks will fight for playing time this season, but some players on the roster benefited from the Dolphins’ draft. Despite having eight selections, the Dolphins couldn’t fill every need on their roster.
Let’s look at the players most affected by what the Dolphins did on draft weekend.
Dolphins Most Affected By 2025 NFL Draft
Liam Eichenberg, Offensive Lineman
Eichenberg probably is the most obvious player affected by what the Dolphins did in the draft. The team traded up to number 37 to select Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, and he is fully expected to be one of the team’s starting guards this season.
Savaniiaea completes Miami’s offensive line, likely featuring Patrick Paul, James Daniels, Aaron Brewer and Austin Jackson.
Even if Dolphins hadn't drafted an offensive guard, Eichenberg likely would have had to compete for a starting spot. Now, he’s likely competing to just make the roster.
Although Eichenberg hasn’t lived up to expectations as a former second-round pick, he’s made 52 starts across the last four seasons for the Dolphins. And that experience has come at every position across the line, making him an incredibly versatile backup.
Still, Eichenberg hasn’t played well since being drafted, and the Dolphins have some younger players in the room who will be looking to take his spot. Free agent acquisition Larry Borom is expected to be the team’s swing tackle, so Eichenberg likely will compete with Braeden Daniels, Chasen Hines and Andrew Meyer for a depth interior spot.
Whether or not Eichenberg makes the team, the days of Miami relying on him as an expected starter are over.
Cam Smith, Cornerback
Smith is one of the players who was positively affected by the Dophins’ draft strategy. Many expected Miami to select a cornerback high in the draft, but the team decided to prioritize the trenches.
Eventually, the Dolphins selected Jason Marshall Jr. in the fifth round, but that’s not exactly a high-value investment in cornerback.
Smith has a chance to be one of the Dolphins’ starting outside cornerbacks when the season opens. That’s a big deal for a player whose commitment has been questioned by previous coaches and played just 155 snaps across two seasons.
Smith has plenty of competition from players like Marshall, Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner, Artie Burns, Isaiah Johnson and Jason Maitre. Still, General Manager Chris Grier’s comments at his pre-draft press conference make it sound like the team will give Smith a real chance to sink or swim.
“Smith needs to come through at the end of the day,” Grier said. “He’s got to stay healthy and be on the field. He has shown some flashes, but this is a very big year. He knows what’s expected because we can’t hold his hand and wait for him anymore.”
The Dolphins could explore some veteran free agent options, but assuming there’s no reconciliation with Jalen Ramsey, Smith could earn significant playing time, even if not as a starter.
Alexander Mattison, Running Back
The Dolphins signed Mattison from the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Given Mattison’s running style and background, he was expected to be the team’s third running back who helped in short-yardage situations.
However, the Dolphins selected Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon in the sixth round of the draft. Like Mattison, Gordon is expected to do his best work in short-yardage situations.
In most scenarios, the veteran player probably would have a clear advantage over a rookie drafted this late, but Mattison’s last season with the Raiders was rough. He accounted for just 420 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while averaging just 3.2 yards per rush.
Gordon’s final year at Oklahoma State wasn’t good either, but he should have a lot more tread on the tires than someone like Mattison.
Additionally, Gordon is a physical, reliable pass blocker on third downs. Jaylen Wright is also an excellent pass blocker, but if the Dolphins are choosing between Mattison and Gordon on the final roster, that might make the difference.
Zach Wilson, Quarterback
You could argue whether the results of the 2025 NFL draft are positive or negative for Wilson’s standing. There were rumors that the team would select a more NFL-ready passer who could push Wilson for QB2, but that didn’t happen.
Instead, the team drafted Quinn Ewers in the seventh round. Ewers could push Wilson for QB2 this season, but the Texas product is more likely to be a long-term play for the Dolphins. Ewers is a perfect schematic fit and lines up incredibly well with Tua Tagovailoa’s skill set.
However, given the Dolphins invested just a seventh-round pick in Ewers, Wilson should be the team’s primary backup heading into the season, barring a dreadful preseason performance. It just seems unlikely Miami will be Wilson’s long-term home if Ewers develops how the team wants.
Wilson probably is good with that trade-off, though. He was the Broncos QB3 for all of last season and hasn’t played regular season football since his dreadful stint with the Jets ended.
There’s an argument to be made about whether the Dolphins’ quarterback room is better this year than last year, but there’s no doubt this is Wilson’s best short-term opportunity to prove he’s still an NFL passer.