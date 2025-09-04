Who Starts in Secondary Remains a Mystery
One thing Anthony Weaver likes about his Miami Dolphins defense is its versatility and the many options at his disposal at several positions.
One offshoot of that situation is that three days before the team's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, Weaver says uncertainty remains at a couple of spots in the starting lineup.
Those spots are at safety next to Minkah Fitzpatrick and for the slot corner role when the defense employs five defensive backs.
At safety, free agent acquisition Ashtyn Davis was listed as the first-team player next to Fitzpatrick despite missing the entire preseason with a calf injury, though perhaps it will be Ifeatu Melifonwu who gets the start.
"A lot of those things they're still in flux a little bit right and I never get concerned about much about who's starting," Weaver said. "I think I've told you guys this before, I just care about who's finishing. So, who's finishing plays, who's finishing tackles, that's all I'm looking for. Who's starters, whatever. I've started 99, 100 games, nobody cares. Win the game.
"I think we got a really good room of safeties. Who's going to start? We'll see. But what I do know is that at some point, they're all going to play because they all deserve to be on the field and can be impactful."
WHO STARTS IN THE SLOT?
The Dolphins depth chart didn't list the nickel corner position once it was adjusted to having 11 players on defense, down from the 12 during the preseason.
When there were 12 defenders, it was veteran Mike Hilton who was listed as the first-team nickel corner, but he was released when the team got down to 53 players.
Rookie fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr. was the de facto starting slot corner during the final weeks of training camp and the preseason, regardless of what the depth chart said, but Weaver didn't mention him first when asked about his options at the position heading into the regular season.
Asked specifically about which guys he's comfortable with at the nickel position, Weaver started joking but getting to the crux of his answer: "Yeah, a lot of guys. A lot of guys. You could see Willie Gay out there. You know, we'll see. If you want to get real big, maybe throw Benito (Jones) out there in nickel. Pressure him.
"No, but we have a lot of guys that can do that job. The one thing about us, and I think it's reflective in the depth chart, is we're a little bit positionless in terms of who we are and what we do. By trait, I guess you would say we have a lot of tweeners on the defense. But that also gives you a lot of flexibility. So you can see Minkah out there, Iffy, a bunch of different guys, Jason Marshall."
WHAT ABOUT DOUGLAS?
Yet another mystery in the secondary is the role veteran newcomer Rasul Douglas will get on defense after joining the Dolphins post-roster cuts.
Douglas is listed second on the depth chart, but he's easily the most experienced cornerback on the roster and it would surprise no one if he wound up in the starting lineup at some point — maybe even sooner rather than later.
For now, though, Weaver says he's not sure how much playing time Douglas will get against the Colts.
"Yeah, we'll see," Weaver said. "I think that's a lot to ask of anybody who's been here for, what, a week and a half, two weeks. His football acumen is so high. So he's gotten a lot of what we're trying to do already. In terms of conditioning, it's different. You're out there and you're practicing, but as you guys know, once you're in a game, all that changes a little bit. So how much he'll play, we'll see, to be determined. But I certainly wouldn't be surprised if you saw him on the field."