Why Miami Was a Great Fit for Former First-Round Pick
Germain Ifedi had options this offseason, but the 2016 first-round pick took a deliberate approach to free agency.
With an understanding of Mike McDaniel’s offensive vision and relationships already in place, the Miami Dolphins stood out as the best fit.
“As the years have gone along, I’ve tried to be a little more selective with the opportunities I take,” Ifedi said Thursday. “I have familiarity with the scheme and a lot of former teammates, coaches, people in the front office I knew, so I had a comfortable feeling and just liked the opportunity.”
Ifedi spent last season with the Cleveland Browns. He played more than 415 snaps for the first time since 2020, allowing four sacks in 13 starts at left tackle. He’s logged 6,340 career snaps on offense, with nearly all of his 528 snaps at left tackle coming last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I started my first few games at left tackle last year, but I have a lot of experience at right tackle, a lot of experience at guard,” Ifedi said. “As I’ve gotten older in the league, I’ve been able to adapt to playing multiple positions. As cliché as it sounds, wherever you need it, just go in there and show what you can do.
“Going into my 10th year, I think I have a pretty good handle on what it takes to be a productive offensive lineman.”
Miami signed Ifedi last weekend after it was announced that starting right tackle Austin Jackson would miss time this preseason with a lower-body injury. Ifedi began his career at right guard, but over 65 percent of his snaps have come at right tackle.
“As you play a long time, the game slows down and you understand how to prepare and you understand how to approach everything,” Ifedi said. “And everything matters—you start to realize everything matters. You don’t take anything for granted, you don’t take any rep for granted.
“There are so many guys that want those opportunities. When you have them, you have to produce and continue to show these organizations, these coaches, and these front offices who you are.”
Ifedi, 31, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and later played for the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Cleveland Browns. He spent the majority of 2023 with the Buffalo Bills before signing with the Browns last season.
Familiar Faces with the Dolphins
While he wasn’t with the team for the early parts of training camp, Ifedi is already participating in joint practices and is expected to play in a preseason game just a week after signing. Surrounded by familiar faces, he has a chance to hit the ground running in Miami.
“James Daniels, Larry Borom, and I were teammates here in Chicago for a couple of years,” Ifedi explained. “[Assistant offensive line coach] Lemuel Jeanpierre, his first year coaching was with me in Seattle. And just the scheme, I’ve been in outside zone schemes.
“I know coach McDaniel’s background, going back to when Kyle Shanahan was in Houston back in the early Gary Kubiak Texans days. I’m real comfortable with the scheme and real comfortable with what they ask us to do here.”
Miami expects to have Jackson back by the regular season, but Ifedi’s experience and understanding of the offense could land him a backup role entering the regular season.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage