Will Dolphins Revisit Idea of Acquiring Eagles DT?

The Miami Dolphins have three defensive tackles scheduled to become unrestricted free agents

Alain Poupart

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) celebrates as Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts to missing a second-half field goal at M&T Bank Stadium this season.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) celebrates as Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts to missing a second-half field goal at M&T Bank Stadium this season. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins figure to be active in free agency this offseason, if for not other reason than to try to offset their expected veteran departures.

One position where the team could be forced to find replacements is the interior of the defensive line, where Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones all are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 12.

The Dolphins were in a similar situation last offseason when Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis both left via free agency, and the Dolphins responded by signing Campbell and Jones, along with Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore and Teair Tart, along with re-signing Hand.

So who could be a notable newcomer at the position this year?

According to CBS Sports, that player could be Milton Williams of the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. He was pegged as the one free agent the Dolphins should target in an article by Jordan Dajani.

"The Dolphins have several pending free agents on the defensive line such as Calais Campbell and Benito Jones," Dajani wrote. "Upgrading on the defensive interior is something Anthony Weaver will fight for, and Miami could swing for the former Eagle that recorded a career-high five sacks and 10 QB hits in 2024."

THE DOLPHINS ALREADY ONCE WANTED MILTON WILLIAMS

Going after Williams would make sense for the Dolphins consider they looked into the idea of trading for him in 2023 but were turned down by Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

The twist in that story is that it was then-Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio who really liked Williams and urged GM Chris Grier to try to make a deal in preparation for Wilkins' expected departure during the 2024 offseason, this according to Fangio.

Of course, the twist there is that Fangio got to work with Williams after all this season with the Eagles, and there's nothing that happened that would make Fangio want to lose him.

But business is business, and Williams is going to look to get paid after starting 17 games the past two seasons in an Eagles defensive tackle group that includes former first-round picks Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

So it won't be as simple as the Dolphins making a free agent run at Williams because the Eagles likely want to retain him and he also might not come cheaply, and the Dolphins again are in a tough cap situation.

The bottom line is Williams absolutely would make sense for the Dolphins, but landing him won't be easy.

