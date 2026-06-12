2026 Post-Spring 53-Man Roster Projection:

The Miami Dolphins' just-completed offseason program was but a minor step in the build-up toward the 2026 regular season, but it did provide some clues as to what the roster might look like in Jeff Hafley's first year as head coach.

While we always caution against reading too much into spring practices, it still was possible for certain players to draw attention and perhaps reconsider their chances of making the 53-man roster.

Because the Dolphins have so many newcomers, including 13 draft picks and about a dozen rookie free agents, competition for roster spots figures to be more heated than usual.

After watching the six spring practices open to the media, here is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's second 53-man roster projection of 2026:

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (2)

On the 53: Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers

Off: Cam Miller, Mark Gronowski (R)

Analysis: The only question here still remains whether the Dolphins will keep only two quarterbacks, and there's little reason at this point to think they wouldn't be able to get either Miller or Gronowksi through waivers to keep either or both on the practice squad as an emergency third option.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (3)

On the 53: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II

Off: Donovan Edwards, Carlos Washington Jr., Anthony Hankerson (R)

Analysis: The Dolphins didn't bring in veteran competition for their incumbent backups this offseason and we wouldn't close the door on the idea of it happening before the start of training camp. For now, though, it's just difficult to see any of the young backs unseating either Gordon or Wright.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

On the 53: Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas (R), Kevin Coleman Jr. (R), Malik Washington, Theo Wease Jr.

Off: Tahj Washington, A.J. Henning, Terrace Marshall Jr., Jalen Reagor, Donaven McCulley (R), Chris Bell (R)

Analysis: The notable name here is Bell, and our best prediction at this time is he'll wind up starting the regular season on PUP. Remember GM Jon-Eric Sullivan's comments after the draft that the Bell selection was made with the future in mind and not necessarily 2026. There's no reason to rush him back from his November ACL injury.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)

On the 53: Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek (R), Seydou Traore (R), Ben Sims

Off: Cole Turner, FB D.J. Herman

Analysis: Dulcich and Kacmarek are the two locks here, and Herman's performance in the spring practices open to the media might be enough to make the Dolphins think about keeping him if he can carry it into training camp.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)

On the 53: Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, Aaron Brewer, Jamaree Salyer, Jonah Savaiinaea, Kadyn Proctor (R), Charlie Heck, Andrew Meyer, DJ Campbell (R)

Off: Carter Warren, Josh Priebe, Braeden Daniels, Kion Smith, Marques Cox, Kevin Cline (R), James Ester, Jim Bonitas (R)

Analysis: The only question here is whether the Dolphins actually will go ahead and keep nine offensive linemen when the standard number usually is eight. If the Dolphins do go with only eight, it might be difficult to keep Campbell because Meyer is valuable as the backup center and Heck is the swing tackle.

DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)

On the 53: Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, David Ojabo, Trey Moore (R), Cameron Goode

Off: Seth Coleman, Robert Beal Jr., Mason Reiger (R), Rodney McGraw (R), Max Llewellyn (R)

Analysis: First off, keep in mind that Moore is listed on the official roster as an edge/inside linebacker, though we'll go with edge here. Including him, the first four appear pretty strong likelihoods, though it's wide open beyond that. Goode has an edge because of his experience and special teams prowess, but he's got a long injury history and only worked on the side in the spring. Don't dismiss the possibility of a veteran newcomer being added before training camp kicks off.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)

On the 53: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers, Matthew Butler

Off: Alex Huntley, Keith Cooper Jr., Rene Konga (R), Khalil Saunders (R)

Analysis: The Dolphins return five of their six defensive tackles from last year, including their three 2025 draft picks, so we certainly wouldn't expect major changes here. The only real intrigue is whether one of the young players can unseat Butler.

DOLPHINS LINEBACKERS (6)

On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Jacob Rodriguez (R), Ronnie Harrison Jr., Willie Gay Jr., Kyle Louis (R)

Off: Jackson Woodard

Analysis: Nothing has changed here from our post-draft projection, though again Woodard's special teams work could earn him some consideration.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (6)

On the 53: Storm Duck, JuJu Brents, Chris Johnson (R), Jason Marshall Jr., Ethan Bonner, Marco Wilson

Off: Ethan Robinson, Miles Battle, A.J. Green III, Darrell Baker Jr., Alex Austin

Analysis: This is a tough race to handicap because Duck and Baker didn't take part in spring practices as they rehabbed injuries. If not for his October torn ACL, Duck should be a slam dunk for this group, but now there's some uncertainty, though we've still got him penciled in.

​​DOLPHINS SAFETIES (4)

On the 53: Dante Trader Jr., Michael Taaffe (R), Zayne Anderson, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Off: Omar Brown, Louis Moore (R)

Analysis: This is another position where we'd almost anticipate a roster addition before the start of camp, but as things stand now the only question is whether Moore — the impressive rookie free agent from Indiana — can make a push for a spot.

​​DOLPHINS SPECIALISTS (3)

On the 53: K Riley Patterson, P Bradley Pinion, LS Tucker Addington

Off: K Zane Gonzalez

Analysis: The Dolphins made things easy for us at two positions since our first projection when they released punter Seth Vernon and long-snapper Taybor Pepper and left only the kicker spot in a competition. And we have to stick with the incumbent here, particularly after Patterson set a single-season Dolphins record for field goal accurary.