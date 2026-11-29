The Miami Dolphins may be going through a very painful season as they begin a rebuilding project, but the players they let go as part of that process aren't exactly lighting it up in 2026, either.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's release from the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday was just the latest example, and it came after wider receiver Jaylen Waddle had yet another forgettable performance for the Denver Broncos in their Black Friday loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tagovailoa's release came at an odd time of the year, leading some to believe that he asked to be set free so he could sign with another team, though the statement from Falcons GM Ian Cunningham didn't indicate that at all.

The other question is whether Tagovailoa would be a more appealing option right now for a team like, say, the New England Patriots than the other two recently released longtime starters, Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones. Let's not forget that even at his best, Tagovailoa didn't exactly thrive in cold weather conditions.

Tagovailoa was released after appearing in only one game for the Falcons all season, their 30-23 overtime loss against the Baltimore Ravens, and he completed his first two passes before his third was intercepted to end the game.

But this isn't about singling out Tua because the 2025 Dolphins starters as a group have been bad or inconsequential with their new team in 2026, to the point where one can wonder how much they actually would have helped Miami had they been kept.

RANKING THE 2025 DOLPHINS STARTERS FROM BEST TO WORST IN 2026

Here's the rundown of the 13 starters (nine or more starts) from 2025 and how they're performed this season from top to bottom.

HAVING A GOOD 2026 SEASON

1. CB Rasul Douglas, Washington — We always felt there was a case for the Dolphins keeping him and he's proven that with Washington. He's played 10 games with four starts and has three interceptions. He is ranked 10th among 107 NFL cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus (we understand this isn't the final authority on player performance but it's still worth referencing).

2. S Minkah Fitzpatrick, N.Y. Jets — The Dolphins will be seeing Fitzpatrick for a second time Sunday when they face the Jets after the offseason trade they had no choice but to make. Fitzpatrick has started all nine games he has played and has 61 tackles and one pick. He's ranked 14th among 100 NFL safeties.

3. LB Tyrel Dodson, Carolina — Unlike the other players on this list, Dodson didn't leave until this summer after he was beaten out for his starting job by rookie Jacob Rodriguez. But he has rebounded nicely with the Panthers after starting off on their practice squad before he was signed to the 53. Dodson has started four of the eight games he's played, had a game-clinching interception against Baltimore and is ranked seven among 81 linebackers by PFF.

HAVING A SO-SO 2026 SEASON

4. EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Carolina — Phillips already was gone by the end of last season after being traded to the Eagles, but he did start nine games for Miami in 2025 and therefore is on this list. Phillips has started all seven games he's played and has 3.5 sacks. He is ranked 47th out of 110 edge defenders by PFF.

5. WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver — Waddle hasn't been terrible for the Broncos, but he also hasn't made anywhere near the impact they expected after making that big trade with Miami (that keeps looking better and better) — though the, um, very uneven play of quarterback Bo Nix certainly is a factor. But Waddle's number (38 catches, 451 yards, 2 touchdowns) still are very pedestrian for somebody who was acquired to be a No. 1 receiver. PFF has him as 53rd among 113 wide receivers.

6. EDGE Bradley Chubb, Buffalo — Chubb has started every game for the 10-1 Bills, but his impact has been very minimal. He's got 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss this season, with PFF ranking him 95th out of 110 edge defenders.

HAVING AN INCOMPLETE, INCONSEQUENTIAL OR BAD 2026 SEASON

7. TE Julian Hill, New England — Hill never got a chance to show the Patriots what he could do after going down with a season-ending knee injury in the spring.

8. S Ashtyn Davis, San Francisco — Davis is back to playing only special teams with the 49ers, which has been his role for his entire career except for last year in Miami.

9. QB Tua Tagovailoa — Tagovailoa once had a shot to make a statement in Atlanta with Michael Penix Jr. not ready for the start of the regular season, but the oblique injury took care of that and then he had to watch as Penix continued his up-and-down ways and the Falcons continued to stick with him.

10. T Larry Borom, Detroit — Borom was signed by the Lions as a free agent to become their swing backup tackle and he failed miserably in his one starting assignment against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

11. FB Alec Ingold, L.A. Chargers — Mike McDaniel always was a big fan of Ingold's, so he made sure to bring him with him when he became Chargers OC, but like everything else for the former Dolphins head coach this year, it didn't work out. Ingold currently is on injured reserve, but his performance was mediocre before then. PFF has him ranked seventh among 12 NFL fullbacks.

12. CB Jack Jones, San Francisco — Jones had a bit of a career revival with the Dolphins last year, but he hasn't been able to build on that. The 49ers signed him as a free agent in the offseason, but he was a backup all alone until he was released in late October and re-signed to the practice squad.

13. G Cole Strange, L.A. Chargers — The former first-round pick of the New England Patriots was serviceable at best as the third starting right guard for Miami last year after James Daniels was injured and Kion Smith came up short, yet somehow landed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Chargers that included $7 million guaranteed. While Strange has started nine of the 10 games he's played, he's actually become infamous this year for the highlights that keep popping up every week of him either getting knocked to the ground or spun around and losing his defender. Yes, it's been that rough. He's ranked 73rd out of 77 NFL guards by PFF.