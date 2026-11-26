With one of the big questions surrounding the Miami Dolphins about exactly how high they'll pick in the 2027 draft, it's almost being taken for granted they will finish with one of the worst records in the NFL this season and that would include being last in the AFC East.

It sure looks like that's the way things are headed with the Dolphins standing at 1-9, tied for the Tennessee Titans and L.A. Chargers for worst record and two games behind every other team in the league.

With their starting quarterback and top three defensive tackles on injured reserve, it's not an insult to make that assumption, just as the same applies for the Titans in the AFC South and the Chargers in the AFC West.

In fact, based on how the standings look right now, we have a very good idea of what the Dolphins' 2027 schedule will look like in terms of their opponents because it's predetermined on the basis of rotation and the previous year's division standings.

The Dolphins will face in 2027 the entire AFC South and the entire NFC East, with home games against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, and road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

In addition, the Dolphins will play host to the team that finishes in the same place in their division standings in the AFC North and NFC South (the 17th game) and will go on the road against the same-place finisher in the AFC West.

At this time, the Chargers look like front-runners to finish last in the AFC West, which would mean a trip to SoFi Stadium and the AFC North last-place team at the moment is the Baltimore Ravens, who trail Cleveland and Pittsburgh by two games and continue to operate without star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The NFC South final standings very possibly won't be determined until the final week of the season considering Atlanta, New Orleans and Tampa Bay currently all are tied for second at 3-7, two games behind division leader Carolina.

THANKSGIVING TIME AGAIN?

If you were paying attention, you would have noticed the trip to face the Cowboys next season, which immediately opens the possibility of playing on Thanksgiving. Sure, the recently added Thanksgiving night game provides another option to be selected without a road game against Detroit or Dallas, but those slots are reserved for teams usually coming off a strong season — and that obviously doesn't apply to the Dolphins like it did in 2024 when Miami was selected to play at Green Bay for the Turkey Day night game.

The Dolphins have been regulars on Thanksgiving, including five previous games at Dallas. Those games took place in 1973, 1993, 1999, 2003 and most recently in 2011. Miami is 3-2 in those games, winning in 1973 (14-7), 1993 (16-14) and 2003 (40-21).

Overall, Miami is 5-3 on Thanksgiving.