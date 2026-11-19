Grand Theft Contract: The 10 Worst Dolphins Deals of the GTA Era
In this story:
Since the release of Grand Theft Auto VI apparently is a very big deal, we decided to have some fun with it with Grand Theft Contract with a countdown of the top 10 worst deals the Miami Dolphins have signed since the video game's initial release in November 1997.
So, without further do, here it is.
COUNTING DOWN THE TOP 10 WORST DOLPHINS CONTRACT OF THE GTA ERA (1997-2026)
10. QB Zach Wilson, free agent contract, 2025
That the Dolphins are carrying a $3.8 million cap charge for a backup quarterback who was beaten out by a rookie seventh-round pick (Quinn Ewers) is all you need to know about this flushing money down the drain.
9. QB Ryan Tannehill, contract extension, 2015
Spoiler alert, this won't be the last QB contract we dump on. There really hadn't been anything in the first three seasons to suggest that Tannehill was a difference-maker at quarterback, so giving him a four-year, $77 million extension was silly and the Dolphins ended up eating $18.4 million of cap space in 2019 after finally giving up on him.
8. DE Mario Williams, free agent contract, 2016
The Dolphins made the playoffs in that 2016 season, but it wasn't thanks to the player who had been the first overall pick 10 years earlier because Williams contributed basically nothing after signing a two-year, $17 million deal.
7. G James Daniels, free agent contract, 2025
The one saving grade here is that the Dolphins structured Daniels' three-year, $24 million contract in such a way they're only eating $4.8 million of cap space this year, but getting just four snaps out of Daniels still is rough.
6. DT Ndamukong Suh, free agent contract, 2015
While Suh actually played pretty well for the Dolphins during his three seasons with the team, the Dolphins just gave crazy money (six years, $114 million, $60 million guaranteed) for an interior defensive lineman with good, not great pass-rushing ability.
5. WR Tyreek Hill, contract extension, 2024
What made this three-year, $90 million extension so bad is the Dolphins simply didn't need to do it because Hill still had two years left on his previous extension. Then again, this was the summer of "You get a contract, you get a contract, you get ..."
4. CB Byron Jones, free agent contract, 2020
Byron Jones actually was a very good cornerback, but he also wasn't a difference-maker and giving him $82.5 million over five years was just a bit much.
3. WR Will Fuller, free agent contract, 2021
The Dolphins ended up paying Fuller $10 million for three games and 65 offensive snaps. And this was a deal signed by a player who hadn't played more than 11 games in any of the previous four seasons, so the lack of durability maybe could have been foreseen.
2. C Jake Grove, free agent contract, 2009
Bill Parcells wanted the Dolphins to become more physical after they got pushed around by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2008 playoffs, so in came Grove on a five-year, $29 million contract. But like Fuller, Grove had battled injuries and it happened again in Miami, and he was gone before the start of his second season with Miami.
1. QB Tua Tagovailoa, contract extension, 2024
Come on, was there really a doubt about this one? The Dolphins eating $99 million of cap space between this year and next says everything that needs to be said here.
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL