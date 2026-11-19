Since the release of Grand Theft Auto VI apparently is a very big deal, we decided to have some fun with it with Grand Theft Contract with a countdown of the top 10 worst deals the Miami Dolphins have signed since the video game's initial release in November 1997.

So, without further do, here it is.

COUNTING DOWN THE TOP 10 WORST DOLPHINS CONTRACT OF THE GTA ERA (1997-2026)

10. QB Zach Wilson, free agent contract, 2025

That the Dolphins are carrying a $3.8 million cap charge for a backup quarterback who was beaten out by a rookie seventh-round pick (Quinn Ewers) is all you need to know about this flushing money down the drain.

9. QB Ryan Tannehill, contract extension, 2015

Spoiler alert, this won't be the last QB contract we dump on. There really hadn't been anything in the first three seasons to suggest that Tannehill was a difference-maker at quarterback, so giving him a four-year, $77 million extension was silly and the Dolphins ended up eating $18.4 million of cap space in 2019 after finally giving up on him.

8. DE Mario Williams, free agent contract, 2016

The Dolphins made the playoffs in that 2016 season, but it wasn't thanks to the player who had been the first overall pick 10 years earlier because Williams contributed basically nothing after signing a two-year, $17 million deal.

7. G James Daniels, free agent contract, 2025

The one saving grade here is that the Dolphins structured Daniels' three-year, $24 million contract in such a way they're only eating $4.8 million of cap space this year, but getting just four snaps out of Daniels still is rough.

6. DT Ndamukong Suh, free agent contract, 2015

While Suh actually played pretty well for the Dolphins during his three seasons with the team, the Dolphins just gave crazy money (six years, $114 million, $60 million guaranteed) for an interior defensive lineman with good, not great pass-rushing ability.

5. WR Tyreek Hill, contract extension, 2024

What made this three-year, $90 million extension so bad is the Dolphins simply didn't need to do it because Hill still had two years left on his previous extension. Then again, this was the summer of "You get a contract, you get a contract, you get ..."

4. CB Byron Jones, free agent contract, 2020

Byron Jones actually was a very good cornerback, but he also wasn't a difference-maker and giving him $82.5 million over five years was just a bit much.

3. WR Will Fuller, free agent contract, 2021

The Dolphins ended up paying Fuller $10 million for three games and 65 offensive snaps. And this was a deal signed by a player who hadn't played more than 11 games in any of the previous four seasons, so the lack of durability maybe could have been foreseen.

2. C Jake Grove, free agent contract, 2009

Bill Parcells wanted the Dolphins to become more physical after they got pushed around by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2008 playoffs, so in came Grove on a five-year, $29 million contract. But like Fuller, Grove had battled injuries and it happened again in Miami, and he was gone before the start of his second season with Miami.

1. QB Tua Tagovailoa, contract extension, 2024

Come on, was there really a doubt about this one? The Dolphins eating $99 million of cap space between this year and next says everything that needs to be said here.