Breaking Down the Details of the Dolphins Training Camp Schedule and Preseason Update

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday they will be conducting eight practices open to fans this summer, with a ninth available for season ticket members.

One of those eight practices will take place at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 8 and that will start at 10 a.m.

All other practices will take place at the adjacent Baptist Health Training Complex beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The one practice reserved for season ticket members will be Tuesday, August 18, four days before the Dolphins face the New York Giants in their second of three preseason games.

The first practice open to the public will take place Sunday, August 2, with the others scheduled for August 3, August 4, August 6, August 7, August 8 and the final one August 20, a joint practice with the Giants ahead of their preseason matchup.

With the NFL recently announcing that Dolphins veterans will be reporting July 27, the first practice of training camp will be Wednesday, July 28 (though it will be closed to the public).

The Dolphins will have a second joint practice, that one with/against the Washington Commanders in Ashburn, Virginia, on Wednesday, August 12 ahead of the teams' matchup in the preseason opener Friday, August 14 at Northwest Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins' preseason will close against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m. ET, though there will be no open practices that week.

Two days after the Atlanta game, the Dolphins will be cutting their roster to the NFL limit of 53 players.

For fans, those open practices will provide a first exposure and perhaps some insight as to what the team might look like under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley, who replaced Mike McDaniel after the team fired him after four seasons on the job.

Fans also will be able to get their first on-field look at the unusually large number of newcomers on the Dolphins roster, including rookie draft picks like Kadyn Proctor, Chris Johnson, Jacob Rodriguez, Kyle Louis and others.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE UPDATE

That Dolphins game against the Giants at Hard Rock Stadium will have an unusual (because of the South Florida summer weather) kickoff time of 4 p.m. ET and the NFL announced this week that it will be televised live on NFL Network.

The preseason games against Washington and Atlanta also will be televised by NFL Network, but those will be on a tape-delayed basis. The exact dates and times of the re-broadcasts will be announced later.

The Dolphins will open their regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium.