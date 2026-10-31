Breaking Down the Dolphins Saturday Updates, but More Importantly What Went On with New England

The Miami Dolphins made their customary practice squad elevations Saturday, including that should precipitate an upcoming move, but it was what went on with the England Patriots that really was newsworthy.

For the second consecutive week, the Dolphins elevated both kicker Zane Gonzalez and edge defender Max Llewellyn.

Gonzalez was a given considering the Dolphins don't have a kicker on the 53-man roster and it was his second such promotion. After one more elevation, the Dolphins then will have to sign him to the active roster and find themselves a new kicker. And for those wondering, there's no financial or cap incentive to just elevate kickers from the practice squad because that move entails the elevated player getting the prorated active roster salary for that week, along with the accompanying cap hit.

Llewellyn, for his part, actually will be out of practice squad elevations after this week because along with the Week 7 game against the New York Jets, he also was elevated in Week 2 for the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Llewellyn could put himself in line for a permanent promotion with a strong outing against the Patriots on Sunday. The Dolphins already had five healthy edge defenders for the New England game with Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Malik Herring, Rodney McGraw and newcomer Jamree Kromah, but the latter just joined the team late in the week and it's almost a given to be inactive.

THE BIG NEW ENGLAND NEWS

The big news with the Patriots came earlier Saturday afternoon when the team announced that both wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson had been downgraded to out after both being listed as questionable Friday.

To replace them, the Patriots signed running back Lan Larison from their practice squad to their 53-man roster and elevated wide receiver Ryan Miller from their practice squad. Yes, that's the same Ryan Miller who played four games for the Dolphins this season and has the team's longest offensive play of 2026 with his 77-yard touchdown reception from Malik Willis toward the end of the Week 2 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brown and Henderson being out is big news for the New England offense, which already has wide receivers Romeo Doubs and former Dolphins player Mack Hollins on injured reserve. With those two out, the biggest threats for the Miami defense, besides obviously QB Drake Maye, will be running back Rhamondre Stevenson and tight end Hunter Henry.

New England's top three wide receivers for Sunday will be Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III and DeMario Douglas. Corey Kiner will become the second running back option after Stevenson.

DOLPHINS 2026 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (1st)

Week 2 (at San Francisco) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (2nd), Edge Max Llewellyn (1st)

Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (3rd), LB Liam Anderson (1st)

Week 4 (at Minnesota) — DT Mazi Smith (1st), EDGE Rodney McGraw (1st)

Week 5 (vs. Cincinnati) — RB Carlos Washington Jr. (1st), EDGE Rodney McGraw (2nd)

Week 7 (at N.Y. Jets) — EDGE Max Llewellyn (2nd), K Zane Gonzalez (1st)

Week 8 (vs. New England) — EDGE Max Llewellyn (3rd), K Zane Gonzalez (2nd)