Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins' inactive list for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings once again was led by rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas.

The list included the team's other injured player, edge Robert Beal Jr., along with the usual group of young players.

Tight end Justin Joly, who the Dolphins claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos after they released the fifth-round pick from N.C. State, returned to the inactive list after making his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

With Douglas out for a second game because of his ankle injury, veteran wide receiver Jalen Tolbert again will be active after not being in uniform for the first time two games of the regular season.

As expected, running back Jaylen Wright will be active after missing the Kansas City Chiefs because of his stinger/foot issue.

He'll be joined at running back by Ollie Gordon II and new 53-man roster member Carlos Washington Jr., who was signed off the practice squad Saturday.

We hit on all of our inactive list projections for the second time in four games.

Edge defender Rodney McGraw has a chance to become the 12th Dolphins rookie to make his NFL debut after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday. The Dolphins have 14 rookies on their roster, with Kenneth Grant and Trey Moore on injured reserve, and sixth-round pick DJ Campbell is the only rookie on the active roster yet to make his NFL debut. Practice squad member Max Llewellyn got playing time in Week 2 when the seventh-round pick was elevated for the game in San Francisco.

Campbell and fellow offensive lineman Chukwuebuka Godrick will be inactive for a fourth consecutive game, with Brady Cook once again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

Cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. will be inactive for a third straight straight week after playing in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Godrick and Campbell also were expected inactives based on the fact the Dolphins are carrying 10 offensive linemen on their active roster and the normal number is eight for game day, and they're the two least established of the group.

VIKINGS INACTIVES

The Vikings' inactive list is headed by wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was ruled out Friday because of the ankle injury he sustained in Week 3.

The list also includes B Max Brosmer, S Jakobe Thomas, P Brett Thorson, CB Chuck Demmings and DL Elijah Williams.