Miami Dolphins 2026 Week 10 Snap Counts Stories: Tolbert Time, First-Round Picks Pick It Up

What stood out regarding play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 24-22 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday:

We'll start with the list of inactives, which was highlighted by injured players Aaron Brewer, Chris Bell and Jared Wayne.

The only Dolphins players who were active but did not play were backup quarterback Brady Cook (after he was elevated from the practice squad) and guard Christian Haynes.

Since we've been keeping track every game, the starting lineup was back to seven rookies with fourth-round pick Kyle Louis again starting as a nickel back. The other six starters were Kadyn Proctor at left guard, DJ Herman at fullback wide receiver Caleb Douglas, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, cornerback Chris Johnson and safety Michael Taaffe.

DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS

-- The Dolphins offense was on the field for 69 snaps, and what stands out here is the heavy work load for wide receivers Malik Washington (59 snaps) and Caleb Douglas (58).

-- Active again because of the absences of Bell and Wayne, Jalen Tolbert played only 11 snaps on offense and had the first touchdown of the game for the Dolphins and one can't help but wonder why he didn't get more work.

-- At tight end, one has to think that Will Kacmarek continuing to show up on the injury report every week is playing a role in his limited snap count. He got 20 offensive snaps against Indy, with Greg Dulcich leading the way at tight end with 42. Regardless, the Dolphins aren't getting enough production out of their tight ends.

-- Jarrett Kingston took over for Caedan Wallace as the extra offensive lineman for this game and played eight snaps when the Dolphins had six linemen on the field and another two when center Andrew Meyer left the game with an apparent hand injury.

-- Jaylen Wright played only 12 snaps at running back to give Ollie Gordon II a spell and again wasn't productive. Kaytron Allen played only two snaps on offense.

DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS

-- Five players were on the field for all the team's 59 defensive snaps, the exact same number as the Detroit game in Week 9 — LB Jordyn Brooks, LB Jacob Rodriguez, S Michael Taaffe, CB Chris Johnson and S Dante Trader.

-- Chop Robinson, who is playing the best football of his career, tied his season high with 50 snaps, but in this game it represented an eye-opening 84.7 percent of the team's defensive snaps. This easily was the highest percentage of his career, topping the 71.2 percent against Kansas City in the home opener this season.

-- Kyle Louis not only got a start for a second consecutive game, but he also doubled his snap count on defense to 25 against the Colts after playing 11 against Detroit.

-- With Zach Sieler on IR, and Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips both getting injured in the game, Kenneth Grant saw his work load increase dramatically. He played 41 snaps against the Colts, a big jump from the 21 he played against Detroit. The 41 snaps tied for the second-highest total of his career behind only the 44 snaps against the Colts in the 2025 season opener, Grant's NFL debut.

-- On the edge, it was pretty much all about Robinson and Josh Uche (44 snaps), with Malik Herring next in the snap count with a modest 18.

-- Jason Marshall Jr. again didn't start at cornerback, but he did get a good amount of work along with Johnson and JuJu Brents, with a little more than 50 percent participation (31 of 59 snaps).

-- There were six non-specialists who saw action only on special teams: LB Shaka Heyward, S Julius Wood, LB Jackson Woodard, CB Jaylin Simpson, EDGE Jamree Kromah and T Chukwuebuka Godrick.

-- Rookie tight end Seydou Traore and Woodard again tied for the team lead in special teams snaps, this time with 23. They were followed with 19 for Louis, Zayne Anderson, Wood and Heyward.