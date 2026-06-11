Brewer's Big-Time First ... And Other Contract Notes

The Miami Dolphins made it official Thursday when they announced the three-year contract extension for center Aaron Brewer through the 2029 season.

The extension, which reportedly will be worth $52.5 million with $37 million guarantee, will kick in next year, though a prorated portion of Brewer's signing bonus will increase his salary cap for 2026.

Brewer's extension officially stamped his signing as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans in 2024 as a major win for former GM Chris Grier, which needs to be mentioned because of the level of criticism he endured during his tenure and on his way out the door last October.

In fact, Brewer now has a strong case as the best UFA signing for the Dolphins in the past decade because our research. shows no other player getting a second multi-year contract from the Dolphins.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who also was part of that 2024 UFA class, very well could join Brewer before long, but his contract situation remains unresolved.

After nailing the signings of Brewer and Brooks, a first-team All-Pro last season, in the spring of 2024, the Dolphins went conservative in the free agency market the last two years.

Guard James Daniels was the only one of the 11 acquisitions last year who got more than a one-year contract, and the Dolphins released him after just one season.

And this spring, as the Dolphins embark on a rebuilding project under new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley, all UFA signins again got one-year deals except for one, quarterback Malik Willis.

CELEBRATING THE SIGNING IN STYLE

Brewer's signing became official on the day the Dolphins wrapped up their 2026 offseason program, so this was a good day all around for Brewer and other veterans.

Brewer, a team captain in 2025 and the clear leader of the offensive line, had three of the other projected starters up front in the conference room with him when he signed the contract.

Brew brought a security detail for his signing 😂 pic.twitter.com/dleUQdi2mI — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 11, 2026

In his second season after joining the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent, Brewer emerged as one of the top centers in the NFL in 2025 when he earned second-team All-Pro honors and was one of the four finalists for the inaugural Protector of the Year given to the league's best offensive lineman despite being snubbed in the Pro Bowl selection process.

That annual average of $17.5 million would become the third-highest among NFL centers, according to Over The Cap, behind the (ridiculous) $27 million the Las Vegas Raiders gave Tyler Linderbaum as a free agent this offseason and the $18 million for the Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey, who was the first-team All-Pro selection last season.

In terms of guaranteed money, the $37 million will put Brewer fourth among center behind Linderbaum ($81 million), Humphrey ($50.3 million) and the Philadelphia Eagles' Cam Jurgens ($43.3 million).

Brewer's extension came after his contract was restructured earlier in the offseason to create much-needed cap space until Bradley Chubb's cap savings showed up June 1.

Despite not having his extension yet on a contract that was set to expire after next season, Brewer always was present during the offseason practices the media viewed, except for one time when head coach Jeff Hafley said he was absent because of "family obligations."

On Wednesday when he agreed to terms, Brewer left the practice field in style, doing a backflip in the end zone.