Comparing the Dolphins Rosters of 2026 and 2019

The Miami Dolphins are a few weeks away from heading to training camp to begin preparing for their first season under new head coach Jeff Hafley and under the supervision of new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan with nonexistent expectations following the roster overhaul — more like blow-up of the offseason.

It's basically 2019 all over again, complete with the same low expectations.

That 2019 team got off to an 0-7 start before becoming competitive, to the point of going 5-4 over the final nine games, the highlight coming in the season finale at New England with a gigantic upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots.

Because of the similarities, including the departures of big name after big name, it's only natural to compare the 2026 Dolphins to their 2019 counterparts at various points of the year.

And it says here the roster actually looks more promising right now than it did seven years ago — even before stars Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick were traded shortly before and shortly after the start of the regular season.

COMPARING THE 2019 AND 2026 ROSTERS BY POSITION

QUARTERBACK

2019: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen

2026: Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers

Breakdown: This is a tough one to call because of the uncertainty surrounding Malik Willis, who came to Miami with all kinds of upside and promise based on his appearances in Green Bay but also with such a limited body of work that it's impossible to predict. By the time he joined the Dolphins after a vagabond career, Fitzpatrick had become a more than solid starter. Ewers also is a better quarterback now than Rosen was after his first year in the NFL. Verdict: 2026 slightly better

RUNNING BACK

2019: Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin

2026: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II

Breakdown: While Drake had his moments with the Dolphins, including the "Miami Miracle" late in the 2018 season, he never was in Achane's league. Verdict: 2026 clearly better

WIDE RECEIVER

2019: DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant

2026: Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas

Breakdown: Remember that this is an analysis of the rosters at this time of year because Stills left for Houston when he was included in the big Tunsil trade. Parker often was a target of fan backlash because of his multiple injuries, but he also was more accomplished and better than anybody else in these two groups. And Wilson was a dynamic playmaker, very much in the same vein as Atwell. Verdict: 2019 slightly better

TIGHT END

2019: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Dwayne Allen

2026: Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek, Ben Sims

Breakdown: Gesicki and Smythe were headed into their second season with the Dolphins that summer seven years ago, but we still knew a bit more about them than we do about Dulcich and Kacmarek, no matter how promising the latter might be. Because of that, it's difficult to give the edge to the 2026 group at this time, though that could change very quickly. Verdict: 2019 ever-so-slightly better

OFFENSIVE LINE

2019: Laremy Tunsil, Chris Reed, Daniel Kilgore, Michael Deiter, Zach Sterup, Jesse Davis, Jordan Mills, Isaiah Prince

2026: Patrick Paul, Kadyn Proctor, Aaron Brewer, Jonah Savaiinaea, Austin Jackson, Jamaree Salyer, Andrew Meyer, Charlie Heck

Breakdown: Tunsil, who was traded before the start of the regular season that year, is the best player on that list pretty clearly, but everything else looks better this year. And by a pretty good margin. Verdict: 2026 clearly better

DEFENSIVE LINE

2019: Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins, Charles Harris, Tank Carradine, Vincent Taylor

2026: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers, Matthew Butler

Breakdown: Sieler at this stage of his career is the best of the two groups here, with Wilkins heading into this rookie year in 2019. With Harris having shown little in his first two NFL seasons by this point in 2019 and Carradine at the end of his career, fans should feel better about this group. Verdict: 2026 better

LINEBACKER

2019: Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker, Kiko Alonso, Nate Orchard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Chase Allen

2026: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr., David Ojabo, Chop Robinson, Josh Uche

Breakdown: Keep in mind first that we are combining linebackers and edge defenders in both instances regardless of how they were identified on the roster, and we're limiting it to three players at each spot for both years. Adding rookies like Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis would benefit the 2026 group in this comparison, but it's a better group regardless based on production and pedigree. And it's not close. Verdict: 2026 clearly better

CORNERBACK

2019: Xavien Howard, Eric Rowe, Jomal Wiltz, Cordrea Tankersley

2026: Chris Johnson, JuJu Brents, Jason Marshall Jr., Storm Duck

Breakdown: While Howard had a regrettable season that ended prematurely when he landed on IR, he stands so far above everybody else in these two groups as to tilt the scales to his group at this time of year — even if the 2026 edition has more upside. Verdict: 2019 slightly better

SAFETY

2019: Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Bobby McCain, Minkah Fitzpatrick

2026: Dante Trader Jr., Zayne Anderson, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Michael Taaffe

Breakdown: This is a slam dunk. Safety easily was the Dolphins' best position group at this time in 2019, though Fitzpatrick was gone after two regular season games. This group this year just might be the biggest question mark on the roster. Verdict: 2019 clearly better

FINAL VERDICT

To recap, we gave the edge to the 2026 team at quarterback, running back, offensive line, defensive line and linebacker, and went with the 2019 team at wide receiver, tight end, cornerback and safety.

Awarding two points for a "clearly better," the 2026 team finished with eight points compared to five for the 2019 group.

Whether that results in a better won-loss record in 2026 remains to be seen, but there is reason to believe this team is better equipped to surpass expectations than the one seven years ago.